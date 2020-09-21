North Decatur 3, South Decatur 0
In the volleyball battle between North Decatur and South Decatur, the Lady Chargers prevailed in three sets 25-21, 25-16 and 25-15.
For the Lady Chargers, Caroline Stapp tallied 11 kills. Madelyn Bohman had 10 kills. Sami Luttel dished out 34 assists. Stapp served five aces and led the team with 10 digs. Bohman had nine digs followed by Haley Gorrell with eight digs. Jenna Geis finished with two blocks. Stapp led in passes with 13 followed by Anna Burkhart nine and Lainey Crites nine.
For the Lady Cougars, Lana Bell led the way with 17 kills. Brooke Somers added four kills. Ali Jameson served a pair of aces. Bell had eight digs while Karma Warren led the Lady Cougars with 10 digs and 22 serve receives. Jameson led the way with 11 assists for South.
North Decatur 3, Connersville 1
The Lady Chargers volleyball team defeated Connersville in four sets 25-13, 25-18, 18-25 and 27-25.
Sami Luttel tallied 36 assists for the Lady Chargers. Caroline Stapp led the team in kills with 14 from the outside and middle, followed by Madelyn Bohman with seven and Hayley Gorrell with six kills.
Bohman led the team in aces with seven out of 30 attempts with only three errors.
Stapp led the defense with 18 digs followed by Anna Burkhart with 15 digs.
Bohman led serve receives with 22 passes, Stapp 18 passes, and Burkhart with 15 passes. Abby Hartman and Jenna Geis each had two solo blocks.
Batesville at Franklin tourney
The Lady Bulldogs went 2-2 in the Franklin tournament on Saturday. Batesville is now 11-6 on the season.
Rushville at Lawrenceburg
The Lady Lion volleyball team finished third at the Lawrenceburg Invitational on Saturday.
In pool play, the Lady Lions went 2-1 with a loss to Rock Creek Academy 25-12 and 25-12 and wins over Hauser 25-22 and 25-15 and Rising Sun 25-19 and 25-18.
Rushville then defeated Lutheran 25-21 and 25-21 to take third and move to 9-8 on the season.
“I was proud of how the girls bounced back after getting beat in their first match of the day. They played hard and with a purpose,” Coach Scanlan said. “It was a very good day for the Lady Lion volleyball team. I also want to give credit to Kara Chandler, Molly Zachery, Carley Jobe, and Lily Brown as their names may not appear in the stat line but play an important role on this team.”
In the match for third place against Lutheran for the Lady Lions, Jama Barnes had four points, one ace, 13 serve receptions and seven digs. Emily Hadley added three points, two aces, two kills, 14 serve receptions and nine digs. Olivia Yager added four kills, nine assists, 12 digs and one assist block. Abby Buckley had six points, two aces, two kills, nine assists and eight digs. Josie Fields added five kills and one assist block. Sophia Dora had three kills. Kendra Hamilton tallied four kills, eight serve receptions and seven digs.
