Question: Did the NFL make an example out of the Denver Broncos?
What a wild game Sunday. The Broncos became the first team in the NFL to start a non-quarterback at the position in 55 years. And, boy, was it ugly.
The Broncos managed just 112 yards in a 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. They really never seriously threatened to score a touchdown, and their only points came on a 58-yard field goal.
Denver was in uncharted waters when all of its quarterbacks had to isolate after Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 three days before the game. The NFL deemed Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and practice squad QB Blake Bortles were close contacts and “high risk.”
The Broncos asked the NFL to move the game so they could have one of their QBs in uniform. But that request was denied.
So what did the Broncos do then? They asked if two assistant coaches could suit up. Seriously. Sadly, that request was also denied, which only deprived fans everywhere from having a blast seeing how badly the coaches would perform.
Then again, watching terrible quarterback play isn’t all that much fun.
Kendall Hinton, who was a practice squad wide receiver, started at quarterback Sunday. He was a QB when he began college at Wake Forest, but had never appeared in an NFL game period, let alone under center.
Hinton completed just 1-of-9 attempts for 13 yards, while getting intercepted twice. Ouch. Hopefully you didn’t start him in fantasy.
He took 24 of the Broncos’ 43 snaps. They went with the Wildcat option the rest of the time, with running backs Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay taking direct snaps.
The Wildcat works every now and then because it gives the offense an extra blocker compared to when the QB hands it off. But when you have to use the formation almost half of the time because you don’t have anyone capable of completing a pass, then the defenders lick their chops and sell out on stuffing the run.
After the game, Broncos safety Kareem Jackson suggested the NFL might’ve used them as an example to the other 31 teams in the league about following protocols.
“Obviously, it’s our guys’ fault for not wearing their masks, but at least maybe move the game to the next day or whenever so we’re given a fighting chance,” Jackson said. “[It’s] obviously disappointing. I’m not sure why it wasn’t moved. I have no clue ... as a competitor, [it is] definitely frustrating.’’
Denver coach Vic Fangio said the quarterbacks didn’t follow mask or social distancing protocols when they elected to meet on their own Tuesday at the team’s facility.
But it was Saints coach Sean Payton, who was one of the first big coaching names to get COVID earlier this year, who had the best line.
“Look, this is a challenging year,” Payton said. “I felt bad for the cardboard fans.”
Imagine how many boos you would’ve heard had there been fans in the stands watching the Broncos’ go three-and-out repeatedly.
It’s a crazy time to be playing football. The pandemic isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, even with great news about vaccines in recent weeks.
The San Francisco 49ers are looking for a temporary home after Santa Clara County issued a three-week ban on all contact sports. Even the high and mighty NFL franchise didn’t get a free pass, so who knows what their solution will be.
Then there’s the mess in the college ranks, where 19 of 58 games scheduled for the weekend were called off because of COVID issues.
Ohio State had to cancel the night before its game Saturday at Illinois after a COVID outbreak. It’s possible the Buckeyes won’t be able to practice this week, or possibly even play Saturday at Michigan State, which puts their title hopes in serious jeopardy.
The Buckeyes are No. 3 in the nation and sport a 4-0 record. They also had an earlier game this season cancelled when Maryland had a COVID outbreak.
If the Buckeyes aren’t able to play their final two regular season games, they wouldn’t reach the minimum number of six games required to be eligible for the Big Ten Championship game.
Would the Big Ten adjust that requirement? In today’s world, anything is possible.
The silver lining for the Buckeyes is the College Football Playoff has no minimum games requirement.
Ohio State’s team physician Dr. Jim Borchers said the decision to cancel Saturday’s game was made by the team and wasn’t forced.
If that’s truly the case, then kudos to Ohio State for taking proper precautions.
And kudos to Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, who tested positive earlier in the week, for saying the right things when asked about possible scenarios going forward.
“It’s not about the Big Ten championship game, it’s not about the CFP. It’s not about those things. It’s not about how many games we have to play,” Day said. “It’s about one thing: Their health, their safety, and making sure each day we give them a chance to possibly play (this) weekend.”
The NFL certainly didn’t do the Broncos any favors. Hopefully players in the NFL and college will take notice and follow protocols. Fans should want that as well, so we can continue watching a sport we love.
