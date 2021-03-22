Question: When is it time to quit an athletic endeavor?
A friend of mine decided he’s retiring from running. Well, he’s not actually retiring, because only professional athletes get to say they’re “retiring,” like Michael Jordan did three times and Brett Favre did that what felt like 700 times.
Nor is my friend quitting running altogether.
Before I confuse you anymore, I’ll cut to the chase. My friend Andrew, who lives in North Carolina, is ending his pursuit of a streak of running 100 miles every month. It’s a streak he sustained for 54 months.
However, he announced on Strava (an app runners use to track and share their workouts) he was done after logging a 1.74-mile run.
“I’m finished. My days of beating the pavement and counting miles are over. Time to adapt and find a more balanced approach. (Peace sign emoji) Strava. I’m gonna miss the grind.”
There’s something to be said about keeping a streak alive every month for nearly five years, no matter what it is. And a fitness streak such as running 100 miles, that’s incredibly impressive.
Andrew helped get me into running a few years ago. Although I’d always played sports, I’d never actually run for two miles continuously.
Impressed by his internal motivation to run, I began joining him for runs occasionally when I wasn’t busy playing tennis, basketball or golf.
He and another friend convinced me to run my first ever 5K in 2019. Although we didn’t run together since it was a race – and I’m super competitive – it was really neat sharing that experience.
Month after month Andrew would post his runs to Strava, 5.3 miles one day, 6.7 the next, and so on. Sometimes he’d get close to the end of the month and have to cram in some longer runs just to hit the century mark again.
Occasionally, he would run around town early in the morning when it was still dark, something I’d never dream of being able to have the motivation to do.
I am awed by the dedication it took to keep to keep his streak alive.
And while I applaud the feat, I also applaud his decision to stop.
As children we’re taught not to quit and to start what we finish. But this isn’t one of those deals, like quitting on your baseball teammates midseason because you’re upset about not getting enough playing time.
Andrew, who’s in his 30s, is quitting because running frequently is causing him physical pain. Years of pounding the pavement so frequently, many days when he didn’t feel like running but felt he had to in order to keep the streak alive, finally caught up to him.
“I don’t want to stop,” he told me, “but I’ve gotta quit being stubborn and take care of my body.”
While someone might say a streak is a good thing because it forces you to exercise on days you don’t want to, the flip side of the coin is the importance of listening to your body. Rest and recovery are very important, especially as we age and it takes more time to bounce back.
Making big changes aren’t easy for us, whether it’s in our profession, with our hobbies and especially our habits. We get comfortable doing things a certain way, and the fear of the unknown by making changes is scary.
Yet there are inevitably times when we need to accept it’s time to change in order for personal growth.
Although Andrew is going to miss going for runs, he’ll now be able to go hiking or take up cycling, things that could be equally rewarding intrinsically while still providing physical benefits.
It’s also going to force him to be more conscious of what he eats. Running is such a great exercise and burns so many calories that it was essentially a license for him to eat incredible amounts of any kinds of food he wanted.
“It was an excuse to eat and drink as much as I want and not a good formula for overall health,” he said.
While he won’t get “kudos” – essentially the same thing as clicking the like button – on Strava for frequent runs, I give him big kudos for his streak and for committing to change.
