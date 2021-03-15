Question: What are IU fans’ expectations going forward post-Archie Miller?
Excitement, joy, relief and many other adjectives could be used to describe the emotions of Indiana basketball fans when news broke Monday about the firing of coach Archie Miller.
It gives Hoosier fans hope of landing a great coach to lead the program in a new direction and return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016, but actually feels like a lifetime ago.
As happy as IU fans might be, myself included, a part of me is also sad.
It’s disappointing when a coach is shown the door because he couldn’t produce results on par with expectations.
Just look at Tom Crean, who was an amazing recruiter at IU and an all-around great guy. Crean helped the program pick itself off the floor when it hit rock bottom, including going 6-25 in 2009-10, before he guided IU to multiple Big Ten titles.
However, Crean was criticized for his lack of in-game-coaching ability and the Hoosiers’ inability to make a run in the NCAA tournament, and he was shown the door after the 2017 season.
Miller lasted only four years.
It’s disappointing, because you want the program to succeed. Firing a coach might appease the masses for a moment, but it’s also a reminder of another failed relationship.
Adding to the disappointing is Miller appeared to be a young, up-and-coming coach when he was hired. He was 38 when IU tapped him to replace Crean, and his older brother, Sean, had enjoyed tremendous success at Arizona.
Archie Miller was great at Dayton, posting a .688 winning percentage and four straight NCAA tournament appearances, the last of which ended in the Elite Eight. Not too shabby for a mid major.
But he was unable to produce anywhere close to the same results for the Hoosiers. He went 67-56 overall, and was just 33-43 in the Big Ten.
The two biggest reasons Miller was fired:
• His 0-7 record against Purdue. If there’s one thing IU fans hate, it’s losing year after freaking year to the Boilers.
• Not making the NCAA tournament. Sure, IU was 20-12 after last season and undoubtedly would’ve made the field if not for the pandemic. But the Hoosiers wouldn’t have been a very high seed and probably would’ve lost in the first or second round.
Miller was a solid recruiter. He managed to land Indiana Mr. Basketball selections three straight years in Romeo Langford, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Anthony Leal.
However, something was clearly lacking. Either Miller was either unable to get bring in the necessary talent, or he and the Hoosiers massively underachieved.
After moving home last year, I watched just about every IU game this season, most with my dad and mom. Something that should’ve been a pleasant time was often turned in a maddening display of frustration and screaming at the TV, or staring at the ceiling wondering how they could be so awful at free throwing shooting.
Making free throws requires some skills, sure, but it’s mostly mental concentration. Having a team of elite college athletes who shoot 66.5 percent from the line is an indictment on the coaching staff. There’s a reason it’s called the “charity stripe,” and it’s an embarrassment being so bad (they were 12th in the conference).
The Hoosiers were also terrible at shooting 3-pointers, ranking 11th in the Big Ten at 32.4 percent.
A basic tenant of coaching is getting your team to improve as the season goes along, with the ultimate goal of peaking at the end of the season to make a championship run.
The Hoosiers got actually worse during the season. Early on they earned two wins over highly-ranked Iowa and went toe-to-toe with national title contenders Florida State and Illinois before falling in overtime.
But they lost six straight to finish the year, capped in the Big Ten Tournament with a third loss this season to Rutgers. No offense to the Scarlet Knights, but it’s a sad day in Hoosier nation when Rutgers dominates IU and goes to The Dance while the Hoosiers are sitting at home.
How badly did IU fans want Miller gone? IU athletic director Scott Dolson said “private philanthropic funding” paid for Miller’s buyout, which was more than $10 million. Had IU waited a year, the buyout reportedly would’ve shrunk to around $3 million.
It will be interesting to see how the rumor mill churns and what names are mentioned for Miller’s replacement. Of course, Brad Miller will be just about every IU fan’s dream hire. But he’s doing just fine with the Boston Celtics and it’s highly unlikely he’ll pack up and come to Bloomington.
Dolson, who was hired a year ago, has a lot of pressure on his shoulders in making the next hire.
Speaking for IU fans in my family and those I’ve talked to, the next coach has to get the Hoosiers to make shots and play with consistency.
It was maddening watching the Hoosiers play great, only to see them turn in a clunker the next game. This year’s team was so streaky they’d be wildly inconsistent during the game, going on big runs, only to allow similar runs, usually leading to another loss.
It’s not going to be easy these next few weeks watching every game of the NCAA Tournament being played in Indiana while the Hoosiers and every other college team not named Purdue is forced to watch from home.
But there’s at least hope of a brighter future for the Cream and Crimson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.