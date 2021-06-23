Question: What do you make of MLB’s latest crackdown?
“Sticky substances” is the most popular phrase right now in baseball.
It’s becoming such a hot button issue that it’s only a matter of time before teams come to blows over it.
Heck, it almost happened Tuesday night between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies.
Umpires inspected Max Scherzer three times, with multiple heated exchanges between the players and managers from both teams.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi got ejected for barking toward the Nats’ dugout, but that was from the only excitement.
We’re only a few days into MLB’s crackdown on sticky substances. In case you haven’t been following the topic, pitchers can now be ejected and suspended for using illegal foreign substances.
The big question is how rampant was the use of illegal substances by pitchers before this crackdown?
Batting averages for the league are at historic lows, which might be attributed to the pitchers having an unfair advantage, but that’s certainly not the only reason. Players nowadays swing for the fences nearly no matter the count or situation.
Also, scouting has gotten so good that defensive shifts lead to more outs.
Sticky substances are believed to help pitchers grip the ball, which can translate to better control, but also make it spin more.
According to an ESPN article, the leaguewide slash line was .237/.312/.396 and the strikeout rate was 24.2 percent on June 5 when Buster Olney reported MLB would restrict the use of foreign substances.
Over the next two weeks, the slash line rose to .248/.320/.416, and the strikeout rate dropped to 23 percent.
Clearly that’s a noticeable difference. However, it’s also worth noting warmer weather typically leads to increased numbers for hitters.
It will be interesting to see what happens the rest of the season. Will batters continue to gain some traction against the ever-prevalent dominance of pitchers?
Will anyone be dumb enough to use an illegal substance and get caught?
And what kind of fights will happen during the dog days of summer when players get angry from being subjected to repeated searches?
Scherzer, who is a future Hall of Famer, didn’t appreciate being checked three times during Tuesday’s game. At one point he tossed down his hat and started to undo his belt buckle, clearly frustrated from the entire process.
And he made a good point after he helped lead the Nats to a 3-2 win.
“I’d have to be an absolute fool to actually be using something tonight, when everybody’s antenna is so far high,” Scherzer said.
