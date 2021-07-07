Question: What should I know about the teams playing for the NBA title?
The last time the Phoenix Suns were in the NBA Finals, Charles Barkley was their star player. It was 1993 and the Suns basically had no shot at winning it all since they were matched up against the Chicago Bulls and someone named Michael Jordan.
I remember watching those Finals as a young kid, and was fully obsessed with MJ and the Bulls.
The last time the Milwaukee Bucks were in the NBA Finals was 1974, which happened well before my time.
Ironically, both these teams came into the NBA in the same year: 1968. Both are making their third appearance, with the Bucks winning it in ’71 and losing in ’74.
The Suns are aiming for their first title, after losing to MJ, Scottie Pippen and company 4-2, and losing to the Boston Celtics 4-2 in ’76.
What’s nice about this year’s Finals is the injection of fresh players. None of the players have previously won an NBA title. Amazingly, it’s the first time this has happened in 50 years.
It’s only the fourth time it’s happened in NBA history. The list:
• 2021: Phoenix Suns-Milwaukee Bucks
• 1971: Milwaukee Bucks over Baltimore Bullets
• 1956: Philadelphia Warriors over Fort Wayne Pistons
• 1955: Syracuse Nationals over Fort Wayne Pistons
Only one player has even played in the NBA Finals before: Suns forward Jae Crowder, who lost in last year’s Finals with Miami.
“That’s all fine that I’ve been here before,” Crowder said. “But I haven’t won anything. So, it really doesn’t mean anything to me personally. But I use my last stint as motivation to get back here to have a chance to play for it all again.
“It’s great to be here again and be a part of a special team, but I want to get the job done this time.”
It’s also the first Finals without LeBron James or Steph Curry since 2010. While it’s fun and exciting watching those superstars and their brilliance, it’s also refreshing to see some new players on the big stage hoping to achieve their ultimate goal.
Chris Paul has been one of the game’s best point guards for well over a decade. He’s played on multiple teams and his career was left for dead when he was traded to Oklahoma City.
But he’s enjoyed a revival this year with the Suns. His veteran leadership and playmaking ability has been the perfect complement to the young Suns roster that was absolutely awful in recent years.
Only two seasons ago the Suns went 19-63, which was the second-worst record in the league. They went 34-39 in last year’s shortened season. While it wasn’t anything to brag about, it was a major step to toward respectability.
The Suns went 51-21 this season, with Paul playing like a MVP candidate (he finished fifth in voting). With Deandre Ayton dominating in the middle, Paul running point, Devan Booker providing offense and role players stepping up big, the Suns have been a surprising breath of fresh air. Admittedly, I figured the Lakers or Clippers would win the West, and figured the Suns would collapse in the playoffs.
On the flip side, the Bucks have been one of the best teams in the East in recent years. Giannis Antetokounmpo won MVP honors the previous two years, and you knew it was only a matter of time before he carried the Bucks to the Finals.
The “Greek Freak” injured his knee in the Eastern Conference Finals, and his status was in major doubt. However, he’s got the freak nickname for a reason and is apparently a rapid healer. He suited up for Game 1 and looked like the most athletic player on the floor just like he always does.
It’s weird watching the NBA Finals in July – not that I’m complaining by any means. It always ends in June, but COVID pushed last year’s edition back, which prompted a shorter season this year followed by another later ending.
The Suns overwhelmed the Bucks in Game 1, winning 118-103. They came in as the favorite, and that game certainly did little to change that expectation.
The Bucks are certainly capable of winning the series. In fact, they lost the first game in the previous two series.
But they’ll need to figure out how to guard Paul. Ayton also dominated in the paint, while Booker scored 27 points with relative ease.
Hopefully it’s an interesting series that isn’t over in four or five games. My prediction is Suns in six.
