Question: Will the Reds make the playoffs?
Remember that momentum the Reds had going into the All-Star break? Yeah, me either.
Getting swept by the Brewers over the weekend was the worst thing that could’ve happened. Sure, the Reds still have a good chunk of the season left, but this was the final series with the first-place Brew Crew.
Cincy dropped to seven games back of Milwaukee following Sunday’s 8-0 spanking. Making up seven games is certainly possible, but it’s going to take some time.
And time is something that will be working against the Reds. After Monday’s game with the Mets, the Reds have played 94 games. That leaves 68 games remaining.
Baseball is different from other sports because of it’s insanely long season. When you play 162 games in the regular season, getting swept in a three-game series in July isn’t super important in the grand scheme of things.
However, that’s just looking at the big picture. When you look closer and think about the mental factor of losing three straight to the team you’re chasing, after you had beat them three straight before the All-Star break, then it’s a lot more difficult to swallow.
That’s why the Reds need to bounce back ASAP. If they want to contend for the Central Division crown, they need to put the sweep (which was even more painful since it came at home) behind them and win some upcoming games.
The dog days of the summer are rapidly approaching, and a team that’s struggling will have a very difficult time summoning the energy needed to break out of its rut.
The Reds sit in third in the Wild Card race, behind San Diego, and are slightly closer to the getting a playoff berth that way. But the Dodgers lead the Wild Card, and nobody wants to play them (or the Giants, who currently lead the West).
Anyone who has watched the Reds play this year knows one area has to improve if they’re going to make the playoffs.
Cincinnati has a 4.48 ERA as a team, which ranks 21st in the MLB and is the fourth-worst in the NL.
But when you look at just relievers, Cincy’s 5.30 ERA ranks 28th. Only the Rockies and Diamondbacks are worse.
Clearly, the atrocious bullpen could single-handedly dash the Reds’ playoff hopes.
It’s super frustrating for fans seeing leads vanish late. For those who don’t stay up late to watch the end of games, particularly if the Reds are playing out West, it’s not unusual to wake up and see the opposing team scored runs late to snatch the victory.
General manager Nick Krall said the Reds will “absolutely” be buyers before the July 31 trade deadline. The ‘pen undoubtedly will be his first priority. But you can’t replace darn near the entire staff of relievers.
It would be awesome to be more hopeful and positive, but at the moment that’s real feasible.
Let’s hope the Reds get some relief pitching help, their bats keep producing plenty of runs, and they’re fun to watch coming down the stretch. After years of mediocrity, the Reds owe their fans a full season of being relevant deep into the season.
