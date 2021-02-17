My apologies to any Colts fan who reads this and it causes flashbacks of watching Andrew Luck play. The scar/wound of Luck retiring is probably still fresh, but who knows, maybe Luck will decide to return (but don’t hold your breath waiting).
It really sucks when your favorite player hangs it up. And for fans of Luck, Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson or other athletes who retired young and in their prime, it’s even more traumatic when you don’t see it coming.
Despite contemplating this topic for several days, it wasn’t until I started writing that I realized you don’t really ever move on after your favorite player has left the game. Or at least I haven’t.
Sure, it’s easy to continue rooting for your favorite team. But, at least for me, actually picking a player and saying they’re your favorite, it hasn’t happened.
Even though I grew up in Decatur County, with the Indiana Pacers located about an hour away from home, my favorite player as a youngster played in Chicago.
Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls won their first NBA title in 1991 after I had just turned 8. I was fascinated by the high-flying dunks and prolific scoring Jordan provided game after game.
I watched the Bulls every chance I could, and when they weren’t on TV, I’d listen to AM 1000 out of Chicago hoping the airwaves were clear at night so I could hear how MJ and the Bulls were doing.
Jordan retired in 1993 after leading the Bulls to a third straight title. While I don’t remember how heartbroken I was at the time (I must’ve suppressed those dark days), I do remember how excited I was when I found out he was coming back. It was in the spring of 1995, and my dad told me the news after picking me up from a friends’ house.
I. Was. Stoked.
Jordan won three more titles before retiring again in 1998, only to come back again a few years later, this time playing for the Washington Wizards. I was still a huge fan and rooted for MJ, bought some of his cards with him in his new uniform, but the passion wasn’t quite there. It simply wasn’t the same as when he played for the Bulls.
As the years went by, I was never a fan of any basketball player on the same level as I was with His Airness. Sure, I really enjoyed certain players, and even bought a Tracy McGrady jersey. But the glory days rooting for MJ and the Bulls were long over.
Is my experience the norm? It’s hard to say.
Moving on after your favorite player has retired is weird. It’s also weird when they move from one team to another. Again, my apologies to Colts fans who loved Peyton Manning, then watched him win a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos.
It’s similar to moving on from an ex-girlfriend.
It’s weird developing feelings for someone else. At first, you’re not sure if you should. Your loyalties were tied up in that one person for so many years. But now they’re gone and your (sports) heart is empty.
Age, in my belief, is the most significant factor in this matter. No, not the age of the athlete, although Father Time usually dictates when it’s time to hang up the laces. Age is a factor for how we root for athletes, and also who we pick to follow.
Children are more inclined to like a flashy athlete or someone who really excels at their sport. They are attracted to this player because they’re impressed with what he or she does during the game.
Adults are more likely to root for someone based on external factors, such as if they’re funny in interviews, if they’re religious, if they’re philanthropic, or any areas that impress them not directly related to their skills in competition.
The time is coming soon for when my favorite golfer retires or doesn’t play very much. I used to tape the USGA Amateur Championship matches on the VCR when Tiger Woods wasn’t even a professional yet. That was 25 years ago, and thankfully golf allows athletes to play the sport for a long time.
But it also might make it that much difficult and unlikely that I’ll ever have another favorite golfer. If Tiger plays another five years, then retires or plays a handful of Senior Tour events, that means I’ll have been watching him for over three decades.
That’s a really long time to follow and root for an athlete.
Watching golf isn’t quite as much fun without Tiger in the field, but I still do it. Tiger has suffered so many injuries in recent years, where he wasn’t able to play for long stretches of time, that I know what it will be like without him around.
There are plenty of young, exciting players I could choose to root for, and there are many I enjoy watching, but it’s highly unlikely I’ll ever be a huge fan of any of them like I was with Tiger.
Maybe it all boils down to age. When you’re young, you latch onto your favorite players in various sports. And by the time they retire, you’re older and don’t view athletes in the same light you did as a kid.
This wasn’t meant to be a sad column, although it might have read like that. I swear I didn’t write this because I was lonely on Valentine’s Day (although this depressing weather probably didn’t help matters).
Rooting for teams/franchises versus individual players is the best way to approach sports for me, and probably is for most adults in an age where players switch teams all the time.
But the beauty of sports is in their variety. Maybe you’re the fan who instantly becomes the quarterback’s No. 1 supporter whenever he comes into town. If so, more power to you. Enjoy it.
That’s what sports are all about anyway. Whether it’s rooting for a player for a decade or for a season, there are no rules to fandom and everyone is free to let their hearts decide.
