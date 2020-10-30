The Pirate soccer team officially wrapped up the season at the end of the year banquet held on Thursday.
The team celebrated the most successful season for Greensburg boys soccer since 2012. While the season finished 7-9 for the Pirates, Greensburg improved in every statistical category, won multiple conference games for the first time since 2012, and earned multiple All-EIAC selections.
The award winners were as follows:
- Pirate Award: Sage O'Mara
- Most Improved: Jonathon Ralston and Shane Able
- Team Above Self Award: Garret Schreiner
- Coach's Award: Adam Hamilton
- MVP: Grayson Newhart
- ISCA Top Team Player: Grayson Newhart
- Academic All-State: Andrew Johnson, Bryant Menkedick, Jonathon Ralston, Connor Witkemper, and Christian Hensley
- All-EIAC: Grayson Newhart and Jimmie Day
Grayson Newhart finished the season with 23 goals and seven assists for a total of 53 points. He was tied for first in the EIAC in goals and fourth in the EIAC in total points. His 23 goals are the most by a Greensburg soccer player since 2012 as are his 53 points.
Jimmie Day finished first in the EIAC in total saves with 115 and finished with the second lowest GAA (Goals Allowed Average) among Greensburg goalkeepers since 2012.
A total of 13 different players registered a goal or an assist throughout the course of the season (the most since 2012).
-Information provided
