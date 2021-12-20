BATESVILLE - A balanced scoring attack by the Lady Bulldogs led Batesville to a 55-37 victory over visiting Greensburg on Friday.
Batesville had nine players enter the scoring column in the win.
Batesville took an early 4-0 lead on buckets by Bre Wells. Mylie Wilkison found Leah West for an easy bucket to get the Lady Pirates going offensively. After an Alyson Peters bucket for Batesville, Wilkison and West scored to knot the game at 6-6.
It was all Batesville the rest of the quarter. Peters scored to start a 7-0 run. A steal and bucket by Emma Weiler closed the first quarter with the Lady Bulldogs leading 13-6.
Greensburg's Lydia Balser opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer. Batesville countered with a drive to the bucket by Peters and bucket from Calley Kaiser. The teams traded bucket throughout much of the quarter until a 3-pointer by Weiler was followed by a Sarah Ripperger bucket to give the Lady Bulldogs a 28-16 lead.
Greensburg got four straight before a late bucket by Batesville put the Lady Bulldogs on top 30-20 at the half.
West opened the third quarter with a bucket for Greensburg. The Lady Bulldogs came right back with a 7-0 run to push the lead to 15 points. Following a timeout, Greensburg's Kayla Tamm connected from long range to cut the deficit to 12.
Batesville closed the quarter on a 7-2 run, which included a 3-pointer from Pride. Wilkison's free throws closed the quarter with Greensburg trailing 46-29.
After a bucket by Batesville's Peters opened the fourth quarter, Greensburg got a 3-pointer from Wilkison to start a run. Two free throws by Wilkison were followed by a free throw from West and two more free throws from Wilkison as the Lady Pirates cut the deficit to 48-37 with six minutes to play.
Batesville shut out the Lady Pirates the rest of the way and closed out the win on a 7-0 run for the 55-37 victory.
Batesville was led in scoring by Peters with 14 points and Pride with 11 points. Wells added eight points. Kaiser had a team-high nine rebounds followed by Peters with eight rebounds.
For the Lady Pirates, West led the way with 16 points. Wilkison was also in double figures with 15 points. Balser and Tamm both had three points.
The Lady Bulldogs lost to East Central on Saturday to move to 3-10 on the season. Greensburg defeated South Ripley on Saturday 52-35 to move to 4-10 on the season.
On Saturday, the junior varsity Lady Bulldogs fell to East Central 38-19.
Scoring for Batesville included Negovetich four, Hanson four, Saner three, L. Nobbe three, A. Nobbe two, M. Wanstrath two and Deputy one.
The JV Lady Bulldogs move to 8-4 on the season.
