WESTPORT - When five players score in double-figures, you can bet it's the result of making good passes and unselfish play.
South Decatur's boys achieved the feat during Friday's 87-54 home win over Hauser.
"I thought we moved the ball as well as we have all year," SD coach Kendall Wildey said. "We were finding the open man, especially around the basket and underneath on the baseline."
The Cougars improved to 8-5 overall and remained unbeaten in the Mid-Hoosier Conference at 4-0.
Hunter Johnson led the way with 24 points, which included two 3-pointers.
Fellow junior Evan Wullenweber sank four 3-pointers and matched his season-high of 16 points.
Freshman Jacob Scruggs repeatedly beat his man off the dribble to hit shots going toward the bucket, scoring a career-high 16 points.
Lane Lauderbaugh scored all of his 13 in the first half. He picked up his fourth personal foul in the third quarter, then slammed the ball in frustration. He received a technical, meaning he now had five fouls and had to cheer on his teammates from the bench the rest of the game.
Tyler Sporleder notched 12 points, which included 3-pointer plus a three-point play.
Chase Boswell chipped in four points, as did Drew Diekhoff. It was the second-most points the Cougars have scored in a game this year.
"In the first half we put good pressure on them," Wildey said.
Hauser (8-9, 2-3 MHC) got 14 points apiece from Koby Johnson and Bryce Bates.
The Cougars were supposed to play at Triton Central on Saturday, but it got canceled because of the weather. It would've been their fourth game of the week, and sixth in nine days.
Because of that, and establishing a sizeable halftime lead of 42-19, Wildey opted to have the Cougars play some zone in the second half.
"With the hectic schedule we have, it was an opportunity to rest some legs a little bit," Wildey said. "It's an opportunity if we have to play it in a real, close sectional game if we have to protect Lane or Hunter from foul trouble and we need to back off and play a zone for a while. We thought this was a good time to work on it, in a varsity game, against some competition."
JV action
South also took down the Jets in junior varsity action, 44-32.
Diekhoff led all players with 18 points. Dale Peters added 12 points, Luke Burton chipped in eight, while Brady Lane and Jaylynn McMurray scored three apiece.
Up next
Two games are on tap this week: Wednesday at Columbus North (9-4) and Saturday at North Decatur (2-12) for the Civil War game.
A third game Thursday against Jac-Cen-Del was canceled so the Eagles could make up a conference game. The Cougars and Eagles played earlier this season at the Edinburgh tournament, when South pulled out a 73-71 win.
Wildey has sought playing more difficult opponents this season, and Wednesday's game at the 4A Bull
Dogs is another chance to test their mettle. South Decatur is the only team on Columbus North's schedule this season that isn't a 4A school.
Moments after Friday's win, South found out Edinburgh beat Morristown. It means the Cougars and Lancers will play for the MHC title Feb. 19 at South.
"So we'll have a showdown," Wildey said after hearing the news. "Wow. Very good. That's what makes it fun."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.