WESTPORT – Playing with only seven players – several of them are battling injuries – South Decatur was far from full strength over the weekend.
The Cougars managed to nab a 67-66 Mid-Hoosier Conference victory Friday at Morristown, but fell 85-78 to South Ripley during Saturday’s home game.
With all but one of its entire junior varsity squad out dealing with quarantine protocols, SD considered postponing the games. But the Cougars still had their starting lineup available, and knowing the season could be placed on hold at any moment, they opted to play against two quality opponents.
“We knew it was going to be a tough weekend, we really did,” coach Kendall Wildey said. “But we wanted to get them in and get them played.”
South Decatur 67, Morristown 66
The Yellow Jackets came in ranked No. 6 in 1A, while the Cougars were No. 14 in 2A.
Trailing late, the Cougars rallied after free throws proved to be the deciding factor.
Hunter Johnson made two free throws to pull within one, and the Cougars fouled with 10 seconds left.
Morristown missed the front end of a one-and-one, and Lane Lauderbaugh got fouled on the other end. The senior sank the first, and the second hit the front of the rim before bouncing on the rim again and falling through the net.
The Yellow Jackets (1-1) rushed down and fired a shot that caromed off the rim at the buzzer.
“It was huge,” Wildey said of getting the MHC win. “Morristown is one of the strongest teams in the conference, I think. Like we told the kids, it might be the first game in the conference, and we don’t know yet, but it might be the most important.”
South won last year’s meeting 94-91 in overtime. It helped fuel the path to the MHC title, while the Yellow Jackets finished second.
Lauderbaugh led all scorers with 30 points. It was his second straight 30-point effort, after he scored 32 against Greensburg.
Johnson added 25 points.
South Ripley 85, South Decatur 78
South Ripley is now 5-0. The Raiders aren’t ranked yet, but it appears that’s coming very soon.
They feasted on the zone defense South played, shooting 57 percent overall, including going 14-for-28 on 3-pointers and 23-for-30 at the free-throw line.
Nick Schwarte started out cold for the Raiders, going 0-for-5 from behind the arc in the first quarter. But then he caught fire.
Schwarte drained five 3s in the second quarter. The junior made his eighth and final 3-pointer late in the third quarter.
The shorthanded Cougars used the zone after Lauderbaugh picked up his third foul with 6:28 left in the second quarter.
“We had to try to keep him on the floor and out of foul trouble,” Wildey said. “If we would’ve brought him out in the first half in that situation, they would’ve blown us out. We had to keep him on the floor. We accomplished that, but they sure hit the 3s they needed to.”
The Cougars hung around throughout, but every time they appeared poised to make a run, the Raiders answered with another trifecta.
Schwarte scored 30 points, but teammate Cody Samples edged him for game-high honors with 31, thanks to hitting three 3s and going 14-for-16 at the line.
Johnson led South with 27.
Lauderbaugh scored 21, which gives him 1,425 career points. He surpassed Shawn Blaich (1,418) as the school's all-time scoring leading, and will be honored Jan. 8, South's next home game.
Freshman Jacob Scruggs had the best game of his young career, making a pair of 3s and finishing with 14 points.
Tyler Sporleder added eight points, Chase Boswell five and Evan Wullenweber three.
The Cougars played six players until the final minute, when Wullenweber joined Sporleder on the bench with five fouls. It was the second straight night where freshman JV player Jaylynn McMurray came in after two players had fouled out.
Wildey complimented the Raiders, and told coach Tyler Thesing before the game he could see them having a similar season to what the Cougars had last year when they went 24-2 and beat the Raiders in the sectional championship game.
“They’re solid at every position on the floor,” Wildey said. “You can’t cheat off somebody to help on somebody else. I just think they’ve got a really nice team.”
Injuries/up next
Just like the previous weekend, the Cougars were tasked with playing a very good team Saturday night after playing a tough game the night before, while their opponent came in fresh and didn’t play Friday night.
“I don’t know how much that really came into play tonight,” Wildey said. “I just think we’re so depleted and injured.”
Johnson is battling shin splits; Sporleder an ankle; Boswell a knee; and Wullenweber a contusion on his back/pelvic area.
“We are shorthanded and hurt,” Wildey said. “We need this next week to rest a little bit."
The Cougars (2-3) won’t play again until Monday in the Edinburgh tournament. They’ll take on Jac-Cen-Del in the first of three games they’ll play Monday and Tuesday.
Wildey said he’ll give the team off Christmas Day, but they’ll practice every other day this week, including Saturday.
“We have to,” he said. “We’re not there yet. We’re not good enough to take days off yet.”
