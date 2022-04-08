GREENSBURG - The cold, rainy conditions Thursday did not slow the Pirates in Greensburg's baseball home opener. The Pirates plated 10 runs in the bottom of the first en route to a 14-4, six-inning victory over Lawrenceburg.
Greensburg is 1-1 on the young season.
The Pirates added a run in the bottom of the second before Lawrenceburg got on the board with four runs in the top of the third. Greensburg put the game away with three runs in the home-half of the sixth.
Greensburg's Karson Scheidler was 2-for-2 at the plate with a double, three walks and three runs scored. Grayson Newhart was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Corbin Mathews a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
Austin Adams finished with three hits and an RBI. Justin Adkins had a pair of singles and drove in two runs. Joey Everroad had a hit and two RBIs. Gavin Owens and Carter Hellmich both added a single and RBI. Leland Workman singled.
Mathews, Adkins and Scheidler all had one stolen base on the day.
Mathews picked up the win on the hill for the Pirates. He allowed three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four.
BATESVILLE
One run in the bottom of the first inning was enough for the Bulldogs against visiting Connersville on Thursday. Jacob Meer held the Spartans scoreless over seven innings as the Bulldogs knocked off Connersville 1-0.
Meer allowed no runs on three hits with five strikeouts.
In the first inning, the Bulldogs scored the only run of the game when Max Baumer singled with two outs. Jack Grunkmeyer followed with a single and Zach Wade doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring Baumer.
The Bulldogs collected seven hits on the day. Grunkemeyer and Baumer each managed two hits to lead the Bulldogs on the evening. Charlie Schebler, Wade and Meer had the other singles for the Bulldogs.
Braxton Myers took the loss for Connersville. He allowed seven hits and one run over six innings, striking out six and walking one.
The win for the IHSBCA No. 4 ranked Bulldogs moves them to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the EIAC. Batesville looks to continue its winning ways on Saturday against New Palestine.
The junior varsity Bulldogs defeated Connersville behind a hot start at the plate, scoring seven runs in the first inning. Eli Loichinger, Carter Bohman, Bobby Weiler, Alex Krekeler, and Carson Schneider all recorded RBIs in the opening inning.
Jackson Tracy had a solid outing on the mound in a 5-inning no-hitter (6 Ks, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 HBP) in which he got the win. Alex Baumer recorded a perfect night at the plate with three hits and three runs.
NORTH DECATUR
Visiting Morristown scored one run in the second inning and one run in the sixth inning to hold off the Chargers 2-1.
Morristown got on the board in the second inning when Kamdyn Gaines grounded out, scoring one run.
Jacob Mirick took the loss on the hill for North. The pitcher went seven innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out 11.
Reid Messer and Nolan Burkhart each had one hit for North.
Grant Kessler pitched Morristown to victory. The hurler went six and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out 19.
OLDENBURG
Thursday's game against Union County was a heartbreaker for Oldenburg Academy as the Patriots scored five runs over the last two innings to rally to a 7-6 victory.
The game was tied at 4-4 in the top of the seventh when Oldenburg's Caleb Greiwe singled in two Twister runs. Union County responded with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with win.
Greiwe finished with three singles and a double in the game for the Twisters. Caleb Lehman added a double and run scored in the first inning. Cy Muckerheide and Hoff both added multiple hits in the game.
Jacob Stenger took the loss for Oldenburg, allowing five runs on seven hits over 2 2/3 innings, striking out six. Jacob Hoff started the game for Oldenburg. He allowed three hits and two runs over four innings, striking out six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.