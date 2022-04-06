CONNERSVILLE – Batesville’s Jack Grunkemeyer and Charlie Schebler combined on the mound to not allow a single hit to host Connersville as the Bulldogs defeated the Spartans 1-0.
Grunkemeyer pitched five innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs with eight strikeouts. Schebler entered in the sixth inning and threw two innings of relief.
Brayden Lykins, despite taking the loss for Connersville, only allowed two hits and one run while striking out nine.
Travis Lecher scored the only run for Batesville in the sixth inning, as he got on by a fielder’s choice and advanced to second on another fielder’s choice. With two outs, Max Baumer drove in Lecher with a line-drive single to right-center. Will Jaisle also had one hit on the day for the Bulldogs.
The win brings the IHSBCA No. 4 ranked Bulldogs to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in the EIAC. Batesville will take on Connersville at home Thursday at Liberty Park.
SOUTH DECATUR
On Saturday, the Cougars picked up a win at Triton Central by the final of 9-7. South scored one run in the first inning, one in the second, two in the third, four in the fourth and one in the seventh.
Zaydun Sharp started on the hill for South. Brady Lane and Dale Peters pitched in relief.
For the game, the Cougars had four hits and committed five errors.
On Monday, the Cougars shut out Jac-Cen-Del 6-0. South took the lead with three runs in the third inning. The Cougars added two more runs in the fourth and an insurance run in the fifth.
Monday vs Jac-Cen -Del
Devin Pate started on the hill for South. He pitched six innings with nine strikeouts. Avery Seegers pitched one inning in relief with two strikeouts.
For the game, the Cougars had four hits and committed one error.
RUSHVILLE
The Lions opened the baseball season with a 4-3 win at South Dearborn.
Adam Sizemore got the win for Rushville on the hill. Sizemore pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out six.
Burger took the loss for South Dearborn. The hurler lasted one inning, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out three and walking one.
Barnes started the game for Rushville. He allowed four hits and two runs while striking out two.
Bryce Berkemeier led Rushville with two hits in four at bats.
On Tuesday, the Lions fell at Shenandoah 11-9.
For the Lions, Barnes had three hits. Keegan Bowles had a pair of doubles. Harley Fuller added two singles. Berkemeier had a home run. Sizemore added a double and Jack Culley had a single.
OA baseball
The Twisters baseball team knocked off Cambridge City Lincoln 18-8 on Saturday.
Oldenburg led 2-1 after on inning and 3-2 after three innings. The Twisters added five runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and seven in the seventh to secure the victory.
Muckerhide had three hits, four RBIs and a run scored. Schuman had two hits, two runs scored and four RBIs. Wuestefeld added two hits and three RBIs. Moorman had three hits, including a triple, and an RBI. Folop and Lehman both had a hit.
Folop pitched three innings and allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out five. Greiwe allowed three earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three. Wuestefeld allowed one earned run on two hits with one strikeout. Stenger allowed two earned runs.
