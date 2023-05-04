After building a 5-0 lead through three innings, South Decatur put an exclamation point on the 16-0 win over Morristown with an 11-run fourth inning. The Cougars improve to 10-4 on the season and 6-1 in conference play.
Senior Avery Seegers had a big day at the plate. He went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, including a home run. Seegers also threw out a would-be base stealer in the first inning.
Brady Lane and Brock Lane (RBI) both went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Dale Peters, JP Scudder and Colby Rathburn each drove in two runs for South.
Devin Pate started on the mound for the Cougars and threw four innings, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out eight.
Brady Lane pitched on inning in relief and had two strike outs.
Rushville
CONNERSVILLE – The Lions dropped to 4-12 on the season and 2-7 in the EIAC with a 7-2 loss at Connersville. After giving up two runs in the top of the first, the Spartans answered with seven over the next six innings to secure the win.
Connersville’s Brayden Lykins got the win on the mound, going all seven innings and allowing four hits and four walks while striking out six.
Chanler Fox and Braxton Myers both homered for the Spartans.
