BATESVILLE – With the game knotted at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Batesville’s Carter Bohman singled on a 1-2 count to score the winning run in walk-off fashion as the Bulldogs topped Shelbyville 5-4.
Shelbyville opened the game with a run in the first on a solo home run by Aiden Smith.
Batesville tied the game with a run in the bottom of the second. Shelbyville regained the lead with a run in the third inning and two in the fourth. Batesville held the Golden Bears scoreless the final three innings. The Bulldogs added a run in the fifth and three in the seventh for the win.
Cade Kaiser earned the victory on the mound for Batesville. Kaiser went four innings, allowing no runs on five hits, striking out four and walking zero. Eli Loichinger started the game for Batesville, allowing four runs on seven hits over three innings, striking out five.
McKayne Wickham started the game for Shelbyville. Wickham lasted three innings, allowing no hits and one run while striking out two. James Maupin threw 3.1 innings in relief.
Offensively for the Bulldogs, Jack Grunkemeyer, Max Baumer and Bohman all had two hits. Baumer drove in two runs. Bohman and Grunkemeyer drove in one run each. Charlie Schebler, Alex Baumer and Loichinger all had one hit.
Greensburg
NORTH VERNON – After falling behind 4-0 through three innings, Greensburg scored five runs in the fourth to grab the lead. Host Jennings County answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning en route to a 9-7 victory.
The Pirates had three hits in the top of the first inning. Caleb Greiwe and Austin Adams both had a single and Joey Everroad had a double, but the Pirates were unable to score.
The Pirates were retired in order in the second and third innings.
With one out in the top of the fourth, Greensburg’s Everroad homered to center to get the Pirates on the board. Austin Adkins followed with a single. With two outs, Nate Murray singled. Lance Coy followed with a triple to score two runs. Bryson Kelso drove in a run with a single and Greiwe’s double scored Kelso to give Greensburg the 5-4 lead.
Jennings County plated five runs in the bottom of the fourth to lead 9-5.
Adams led off the Greensburg fifth inning with a single. With two outs, Miller drove a home run to left center to cut the deficit to 9-7. That was as close as the Pirates could get.
North Decatur
VEVAY – The Chargers baseball team traveled to Switzerland County Saturday. The Pacers used a 5-run bottom of the sixth inning to rally to an 8-6 victory.
Switzerland County led 2-0 after one inning. The Chargers cut the deficit in half with a run in the second. The Pacers scored one in the bottom of the third.
North took a 4-3 lead with three runs in the fifth inning. North’s big inning was driven by singles from Nolan Burkhart and Ty Litmer and an error on a ball put in play by Tyler Dean.
The Chargers extended the lead to 6-3 in the top of the sixth, but the Pacers’ big sixth inning was the difference in the game.
Litmer started on the mound for North, lasting 5 1/3 innings and allowing five hits and five runs while striking out four. Kamdenn McKinney threw 2/3 of an inning in relief.
North collected nine hits. Burkhart went 3-for-3 on the day.
