BATESVILLE - With the game tied 2-2 with visiting Rushville, Batesville's Will Jaisle singled to drive in the walk-off, winning run for the Bulldogs as Batesville posted its 12th straight win, 3-2.
Jack Grunkemeyer threw a complete game for the Bulldogs, allowing three hits while striking out 13.
Rushville's Tyler Smith suffered the loss on the hill, allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings with two strike outs.
Trailing 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning, Rushville's Alex Reynolds singled to drive in two run and knot the game at 2-2.
Batesville tallied eight hits in the game. Carter Bohman and Eli Loichinger both had two hits in the game.
Keegan Bowles went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Rushville's offense.
South Decatur
The Cougars improved to 13-5 on the season and 8-1 in the MHC with a 2-1 walk-off win over visiting Hauser Thursday.
The Cougars led 1-0 through four innings. Hauser tied the game with a run in the top of the sixth, but South scored a run in the bottom of the seventh on a walk-off hit by Jansen McDonald to seal the win.
On the mound, South's Devin Pate allowed one earned run and four hits while striking out nine.
The Cougars had six hits in the game, led by Brady Lane going 2-for-3 with a triple.
Greensburg
GREENSBURG - Visiting East Central jumped out to a 6-1 lead through two innings and put the game away with a 7-run seventh inning to knock off Greensburg 14-2 Thursday.
Offensively for the Pirates, Gavin Owens was 2-for-3 at the plate with a single and home run. Joey Everroad was also 2-for-3 at the dish with a pair of singles.
Caleb Greiwe had a double. Justin Adkins, Leland Workman and Austin Adams (run scored) all had one single.
On the mound for Greensburg, Lance Coy pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out six. Bryson Kelso and McQueen also pitched for the Pirates.
East Central's AJ Reynolds picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on eight hits and no walks while striking out nine. Sam Bond had two home runs for the Trojans.
