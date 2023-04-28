BATESVILLE - After Greensburg jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, the host Bulldogs answered with two runs in the bottom of the first and took control with a 5-run third inning en route to an 8-2 victory.
With two outs in the top of the first, Austin Adams launched a home run to give the Pirates an early 1-0 lead. Joey Everroad back that home run up with one of his own to push the lead to 2-0.
In the bottom of the first, Cade Kaiser singled with one out. Charlie Schebler followed with a single to push Kaiser to third. After Schebler stole second base, Jacob Grunkemeyer doubled in both runners to knot the game at 2-2.
In the third inning, Schebler doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Grunkemeyer doubled to drive in a run Will Jaisle doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run. Alex Krekeler singled to drive in another run, and Alex Baumer singled to plate another run.
Jaisle got the start for Batesville. He lasted four innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out eight and walking one.
Caleb Greiwe was on the hill for Greensburg. The pitcher lasted 4.1 innings, allowing 11 hits and seven runs while striking out seven. Bryson Kelso threw 1.2 innings in relief.
Offensively for the Pirates, Everroad and Adams both had two hits. Justin Adkins added a single.
Schebler led Batesville with two singles, a double and one RBI. Jaisle added a pair of doubles and one RBI. Baumer had two hits. Grunkemeyer finished with a pair of singles, a double and three RBIs. Krekeler, Eli Loichinger and Kaiser all had a hit.
In the junior varsity game, the Bulldogs knocked off the Pirates 6-1.
Dudley pitched five innings for Batesville, allowing no runs on one hit with five strike outs. Lacey pitched two innings, allowing one run on two hits with one strike out.
Offensively for Batesville, Dudley, Schneider (2 RBIs) and Borgman (2 RBIs) all had two hits.
For Greensburg, Tekulve pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits with five strike outs. Meyer pitched in relief, allowing one run on two hits.
Smith, Meyer and Duerstock (RBI) each had a hit for the Pirates.
Lions at ND
GREENSBURG - Trailing 1-0 at North Decatur Thursday, Rushville scored nine runs over the next three innings to take the 10-4 win.
Rushville scored five runs in the top of the third inning. Mo Manghelli singled to score a run and Quintin Cain's single scored three runs.
Tyler Smith earned the victory on the mound for Rushville. Smith surrendered three runs on two hits over two innings, striking out three. Jack Barnes threw five innings in relief, allowing two hits and one run with 10 strike outs.
Brayden Hancock took the loss for North, going 4.2 innings and allowing 11 hits and nine runs while striking out seven. Ty Litmer pitched 2.1 innings, allowing one run on four hits with two strike outs.
Eli Trenkamp, James Evans, Xander Jones, and Tyler Dean each collected one hit for North.
Rushville had 15 hits in the game. Keegan Bowles and Manghelli led the way with four hits and an RBI each. Bryce Berkemeier (RBI) and Kamron Morton both had two hits. Cain, Barnes and Lincoln Comer all had one hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.