MORRISTOWN – One day after falling to Morristown 2-1, North Decatur traveled to Morristown and knocked off the Yellow Jackets 11-3 in baseball action.
With the win, the Chargers improve to 2-2 on the young season.
North’s Ty Litmer went the distance on the mound for North. Litmer scattered four hits and walked two while allowing two earned runs and striking out seven Jackets.
Up 5-2 in the top of the seventh inning, North plated six runs.
O’Dell finished with two singles, two RBIs, a run scored and a base on balls. Mirick added a single and two runs scored. Reid Messer drew four walks and scored two runs.
Nolan Burkhart had a single, an RBI and two runs scored. Kamdenn McKinney added a single and a run scored. Litmer drove in one run. Zander Jones had a single, an RBI and a run scored. Brayden Hancock added a single, RBI and run scored. James Evans singled and scored a run.
Dylan Rutledge took the loss for Morristown, allowing five hits and five runs through four innings.
OA baseball
The Twisters took a 7-6 lead into the top of the seventh inning against Rising Sun in baseball action. The Shiners scored three runs in the top of the sixth and two insurance runs in the top of the seventh to steal the 11-7 victory.
For the game, the Twisters finished with seven hits. The Shiners had nine hits.
In the first inning, Oldenburg got on the board when Caleb Lehman drove in a run with a single.
Rising Sun plated sixth runs in the top of the second as Montgomery, Works and Jimenez all drove in runs for the Shiners. The Twisters scored three in the second, aided by a misplayed ball of the bat of Caleb Greiwe and a double by Frank Moorman.
Oldenburg added a run in the third and two in the fifth.
Martin earned the victory on the hill for Rising Sun. He went four innings, allowing five runs on four hits. Works threw three innings in relief.
Greiwe took the loss for Oldenburg. Greiwe lasted three innings, allowing five hits and six runs while striking out three.
Lehman went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Oldenburg.
Montgomery and Works both had multiple hits for Rising Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.