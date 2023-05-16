North Decatur’s baseball team posted a sweep of conference foe Southwestern (Shelby).
In the first game, the Chargers scored 15 runs through the final three innings to secure a 16-2 win.
North’s Xander Jones singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run in the top of the first inning.
In the bottom of the first inning, Southwestern tied things up at 1-1 when James Oliver was hit by a pitch, driving in a run.
North pulled away for good with six runs in the third inning. In the inning, Nolan Burkhart singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run. Jones singled, scoring two runs. Litmer singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Tyler Dean singled to drive in another run and Kamdenn McKinney grounded out to plate a run on the fielder’s choice.
North tallied eight runs in the fifth inning. Brayden Hancock, Ried Messer, Litmer, Dean, James Evans, and McKinney all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.
Hancock was the winning pitcher for North, going five innings and allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out five.
Isaac Bunch took the loss for Southwestern, allowing 15 hits and 14 runs over four innings, striking out three.
North’s bats stayed hot on Friday, pounding out 17 hits and scoring 16 runs in the 16-6 win over the Spartans.
Southwestern scored four runs in the top of the third inning to tie the game at 5-5.,Southwestern’s bats were led by Chris Cecil, Owen Garner, and Isaac Bunch, all knocking in runs in the inning.
North answered in the home half of the third with five runs to lead 10-5. In the inning, Brayden Hancock singled to drive in a run. An error scored two Chargers. Dean singled to score another run.
The Chargers added five runs in the fifth inning with Hancock, Nolan Burkhart, Ried Messer and Xander Jones each driving in runs.
Dean started on the hill for North, going four innings and allowing six hits and six runs with three strikeouts.
Batesville JV
The Batesville junior varsity baseball team notched an 8-5 victory over Madison. Leading 5-4 in through four innings, the Bulldogs plated three runs in the top of the fifth to take control of the game.
Josh Borgman pitched four innings for the Bulldogs, allowing one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out eight. Carson Schneider pitched three innings allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Schneider was 4-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI. Alex Krekeler had a hit and drove in two runs. Borgman doubled and drove in a run. Conner Drake added a double and one RBI. Jaiden Kuria and Dane Dudley both had a single and RBI. Ethan Schneider also had a single.
NDJH baseball
The North Decatur Junior High baseball team knocked off rival South Decatur 13-1.
The Chargers tallied 14 hits on the day. Dekon Ramsey, Ayden Sefton, Grayson Downey, and Brayden Murray all had multi-hit games. Also contributing at the plate were Pax Hess, Cayden Smith, Parker Morris, Ashton Murray, Hunter Ridgley, and Hunter Fruchnicht.
Aiden Lloyd got the start for the Chargers and pitched a really solid 2.2 innings. Lloyd allowed one hit and two walks, while striking out four. Ramsey came in to close out the final 1.1 innings.
In a rainout make-up game, North defeated visiting South 20-3.
Wyatt Reisman led the Chargers both at the plate and on the mound. He went 3-for-3 on the day with two runs scored and an RBI. Reisman also started the game and threw the first two innings, allowing no hits and two runs, while striking out five.
Also getting into the action at the plate was Gage Gabbard, Grayson Downey, Cayden Smith, Dekon Ramsey, Ethan Smith, Kipton Ruf, Hudson Muckerheide, Hayden Koehne, and Ashton Murray, all tallying one hit each.
Ethan Smith threw two innings in relief. He allowed two hits, one run, two walks and two strikeouts.
