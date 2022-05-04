The Chargers picked up an MHC win at Waldron 12-1.
After scoring three runs in the third inning and two runs in the fourth inning, North Decatur blew the game open with seven runs in the top of the fifth.
Brayden Hancock pitched all five innings for North. He allowed no earned runs on one hit and no walks while striking out 11.
Nate O’Dell led the Chargers at the plate with a pair of singles, two runs scored and an RBI.
Zander Jones had a double, one run scored and three RBIs.
Reid Messer, Nolan Burkhart and Hancock added singles. Ty Litmer and James Evans both drove in one run for North. All the Chargers with a plate appearance scored at least one run.
Bryce Yarling took the loss for Waldron on the hill.
The Chargers fell to Hauser 13-0.
Reid Messer’s single was the lone hit for the Chargers.
Jacob Mirick pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two.
Ty Litmer pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three.
South Decatur
A 7-run fifth inning allowed the Cougars to rally past host Morristown 9-8.
South trailed 3-2 after the first inning. The Jackets added two runs in the third and three in the fourth before the big seventh inning for the Cougars.
Devin Pate started on the hill for South. He pitched two innings, allowing no earned runs on one hit and five walks while striking out two. Evan Wullenweber pitched five innings, allowing no earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four.
Offensively for South, the Cougars totaled 11 hits, including three extra base hits.
Avery Seegers had two singles, a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Pate added a single, a double, one run scored and one RBI. Austin Boillanger had a double and run scored.
Cameron Henderson had a pair of singles, a run scored and an RBI. Dale Peters finished with a single and an RBI. Wullenweber and Colby Rathburn both drove in a run.
Greensburg
The Pirates fell to Franklin County 14-1 in EIAC baseball action Monday.
Eli Butt picked up the win on the mound for the Wildcats. He allowed no earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out eight.
Batesville
The IHSBCA 3A No. 7 ranked Batesville Bulldogs defeated Lawrenceburg 13-2 on Monday thanks to nine runs in the third inning. Batesville’s offense in the inning was led by Travis Lecher, Jacob Meer, Zach Wade, and Charlie Schebler, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
The Bulldogs took the lead early in the game by scoring in the first inning, when Jack Grunkemeyer doubled, scoring two runs.
Grunkemeyer (3-0) was credited with the victory on the evening for the Bulldogs. Grunkemeyer allowed five hits and two runs over five innings, striking out seven. Luke Wilson threw two innings in relief.
Bailey Henson took the loss for Lawrenceburg. Henson went 2 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs on four hits and striking out two.
Grunkemeyer and Lecher led the Bulldogs with three hits each..
The win makes the Bulldogs 13-4 overall and keeps them undefeated in the EIAC with a 9-0 record.
