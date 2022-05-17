The Chargers moved into second place in the MHC with a sweep of county rival South Decatur.
On Monday, North scored four runs in the bottom of the second, two in the fourth and three in the fifth en route to the 9-3 victory over the Cougars.
Jacob Mirick picked up the win on the hill for North. He pitched all seven innings, allowing seven hits and two earned runs with seven strike outs.
North finished with 10 hits in the game. Reid Messer had a single, double and three RBIs. Nate O'Dell added three singles and three runs scored. Nolan Burkhart had a pair of singles and two RBIs. Mirick added two singles and two RBIs. James Evans finished with two singles and two runs scored.
In South's 3-run third inning, Cameron Henderson had an RBI single and Avery Seegers drove in a run with a double.
Seegers took the loss on the mound, allowing four runs on two hits with one strike out.
Devin Page went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Cougars.
On Tuesday, visiting North doubled up South 8-4.
South led 2-0 after one inning with Seegers driving in one run.
The Chargers plated five runs in the third inning. Mirick drove in one run and Evans drove in two runs. Hancock also had an RBI single.
North added three runs in the fifth to grab an 8-2 lead. The Cougars rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Hancock picked up the win for North, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four.
Zander Jones had three singles to lead the Chargers. Mirick had two singles. O'Dell, Ty Litmer, Hancock and Evans all singled for North.
Pate suffered the loss, allowing five runs on six hits while striking out two.
Seegers and Zayden Sharp both had multiple hits for South with Seegers going 3-for-3 at the plate.
Greensburg
The Pirates picked up a conference win by knocking off host Connersville 5-3. The Pirates scored three runs in the third and two runs in the sixth to secure the win.
Gavin Owens, Nate Murray and Corbin Mathews all had one RBI for the Pirates. Grayson Newhart led the way with three hits. Mathews finished with two hits.
Lance Coy pitched four innings with three strike outs. Justin Adkins pitched three innings with two strike outs.
Connersville's Chance Bentley had two hits. Brayden Lykins suffered the loss, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out six.
Batesville
Batesville knocked off Union County 4-3 when Max Baumer singled in a run in the top of the seventh inning.
Will Jaisle earned the victory on the hill for the Bulldogs. Jaisle allowed two hits and two runs over 2 2/3 innings, striking out seven.
Mason Stewart took the loss for Union County, allowing two hits and two runs over 1 1/3 innings, striking out one and walking one.
Will Habig started the game for the Bulldogs. The righthander lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out six and walking one. Kyle Sams started the game for Union County. Sams allowed seven hits and two runs over 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Charlie Schebler (3-for-4) and Jack Grunkemeyer each collected multiple hits for Batesville.
The win takes the Bulldogs to 19-4 overall on the season.
Batesville 10, South Dearborn 1
The JV Bulldogs defeated South Dearborn 10-1. The Bulldogs were led on the mound by Eli Loichinger (5 innings, 10 strikeouts, 0 ER) and Carter Bohman at the plate (3 hits, 2 RBI). Conner Drake had a great showing at the plate as well with two hits and three RBIs. The Bulldogs move to 9-4 on the season.
Rushville
Tuesday's game against Hagerstown was a heartbreaker for the Lions, as they lost the lead late in a 7-3 defeat. The game was tied at three with Hagerstown batting in the top of the seventh when Cole Tracy singled, scoring one run to start the rally.
Rushville evened things up at three in the bottom of the third inning. Rushville scored two runs when Bryce Berkemeier doubled. Keegan Bowles also had an RBI in the inning.
Ben Williams led the Hagerstown to victory on the hill, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out four and walking none. Kaagen Kendall started the game for Hagerstown. He went 2 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out three and walking one. Kayne Ervin pitched in relief.
Kameron Morton took the loss for Rushville, allowing eight hits and six runs while striking out five.
Rushville racked up seven hits on the day. Adam Sizemore and Berkemeier each had two hits for the Lions.
Against Franklin County, Rushville's Adam Sizemore belted a walk-off triple to score the winning run in the Lions' 11-10 victory.
Harley Fuller had a two-run double in the fifth inning. Lincoln Comer drove in a run with a single.
Jack Barnes was credited with the victory for Rushville. The pitcher went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on three hits and striking out three.
Geis took the loss for Franklin County. The hurler went 2 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits and striking out two.
Sizemore started the game for Rushville and allowed five hits and six runs over 3 1/3 innings, striking out five.
Barnes, Sizemore, Fuller, Bryce Berkemeier, Austin Kidd, and Comer each managed multiple hits for Rushville.
