Greensburg's Lance Coy pitched a shut out at North Decatur on Saturday. Coy pitched all seven innings with 13 strikeouts in the 3-0 Pirate victory.
Greensburg took 1-0 lead in the top of the third on an RBI by Grayson Newhart.
The Pirates added a run in the fourth on a home run off the bat of Austin Adams.
In the sixth, Joey Everroad blasted a home run for the final margin of 3-0.
Adams was 2-for-3 at the plate. Newhart had a triple. Corbin Mathews, Justin Adkins and Nate Murray all singled for the Pirates.
North had four hits on the day. Reid Messer was 2-for-3 at the plate. Nolan Burkhart added a single and Jacob Mirick had a double.
Mirick pitched all seven innings for the Chargers. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits, while walking two and striking out 10.
South
The Cougars posted a sweep of Rising Sun Saturday to improve to 10-2 on the season.
The Cougars and Shiners were tied 1-1 through two innings. Rising Sun scored in the top of the third for a 2-1 lead, but the Cougars scores six in the home half of the inning to take control. South added two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth for the 12-2 victory.
Devin Pate picked up the win on the hill for the Cougars.
South trailed Rising Sun 4-0 through for innings of the second game. The Cougars scored five runs in the fifth to grab the lead. Both teams scored two runs in the seventh as the Cougars held on for the 7-6 victory.
Batesville
The Batesville Bulldogs participated in the Doc Morris Invitational this weekend in Beechwood, Kentucky.
In the opener, the Bulldogs fell to Ryle 6-1. Ryle scored on a double by Josh Furtado in the first inning, a walk by Keegan Flaherty in the second inning, a sacrifice fly by Brayden Stewart in the second inning, and a double by Romoan Furuta in the second inning.
Caleb Mann took the win for Ryle. The pitcher lasted six innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out three.
Jacob Meer took the loss for Batesville. The righty lasted one and one-third innings, allowing one hit and four runs while walking five and striking out two.
Jack Grunkemeyer went 2-for-3 at the plate and had a home run for Batesville in the fifth inning.
In the second game, the Bulldogs defeated Walton-Verona 5-3. Despite being down two going into the bottom of the first inning, the Bulldogs scored on a home run by Charlie Schebler, a home run by Max Baumer, and a single by Jack Grunkemeyer to take the lead 3-2 and the Bulldogs never looked back.
Will Habig got the win for the Bulldogs. The righty, who came in relief, surrendered zero runs on two hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out four and walking one.
Bryce Corpus took the loss for Walton-Verona. The pitcher allowed 11 hits and five runs over six innings, striking out two and walking one.
Dime Adams started the game for the Bulldogs. The pitcher went three and a third innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out two
Zach Wade, Baumer, Will Meer, and Schebler all collected multiple hits for the Bulldogs.
Rushville
The Lions were defeated by Lawrenceburg 10-4.
D. Lanning led the Lawrenceburg to victory on the hill. He surrendered four runs on eight hits over seven innings, striking out 15.
Tyler Smith took the loss for Rushville, allowing five hits and eight runs while striking out one.
Rushville tallied eight hits. Harley Fuller, Adam Sizemore, and Jack Barnes all had two hits for Rushville.
On Saturday, the Lions knocked off Cambridge City Lincoln 2-1.
Adam Sizemore's double in the top of the seventh put the Lions in front 2-1.
Sizemore got the win for Rushville on the mound, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out eight through four inning. Jack Barnes threw three innings in relief.
Bryce Berkemeier, Lincoln Comer, Barnes and Sizemore each collected one hit to lead Rushville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.