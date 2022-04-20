GREENSBURG - Hauser used a 3-run first inning and 2-run fifth inning to hold off the Pirates 5-4 in baseball action Tuesday.
The Pirates battled back with a run in the bottom of the second to cut the deficit to 3-1. Greensburg added two runs in the fifth to cut the deficit to 5-3 and added a run in the sixth for the final margin of 5-4.
Hauser's Owen McIntyre picked up the win on the hill. McIntyre went seven innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and four walks while striking out five.
Grayson Newhart pitched 4 1/3 innings for the Pirates allowing three earned runs on six hits and five walks. Bryson Kelso pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one.
For the game, Hauser committed three errors in the field and the Pirates had four errors.
Greensburg's Justin Adkins had two hits, a single and double to go with an RBI and a run scored. Newhart had a double and a run scored. Leland Workman added a triple.
Joey Everroad had a single and a run scored. Austin Adams scored the other run for the Pirates. Lance Coy had the other RBI for Greensburg.
Offensively for the Jets, Levi Golmer had a single, triple and a run scored. Caleb Walker had a single and two RBIs. Sam Miller added a single and RBI. Koby Johnson had a double and a run scored.
Batesville
The 3A IHSBCA No. 5 Batesville Bulldogs grabbed the lead late in the game in a 5-4 victory over Franklin County on Tuesday. The game was tied at four with the Bulldogs batting in the top of the sixth when Jacob Meer hit a solo homer to take the lead.
Franklin County scored four runs in the failed comeback on a single by Prows and a single by Daugherty. Daugherty singled, scoring two runs.
Dime Adams, who came into relief in the fifth, pitched Batesville to victory. The right-hander allowed two hits and no runs over 2 2/3 innings, striking out seven.
Daugherty took the loss for Franklin County. The pitcher lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and five runs while striking out six.
Jack Grunkemeyer started the game for the Bulldogs. Grunkemeyer lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and four runs while striking out four.
Batesville totaled eight hits in the game. Max Baumer and Grunkemeyer each had two hits to lead the Bulldogs on the day.
Batesville improves to 7-2 overall and 5-0 in the EIAC. The Bulldogs host Franklin County Thursday at Liberty Park.
Oldenburg
The Twisters jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first at South Dearborn, but the Knights answered with six runs over the next four inning to knock off Oldenburg 6-2.
Oldenburg's Griffin Pitzer doubled in the first two score two Twister runs.
Max Burger led the Knights to victory on the hill. Burger allowed two hits and two runs over two innings, striking out three. Logan Thies threw five innings in relief.
Jacob Hoff took the loss for Oldenburg . Hoff went three innings, allowing five runs on four hits and striking out two.
Pitzer and Caleb Lehman each collected one hit to lead Oldenburg.
