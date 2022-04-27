Batesville's Jack Grunkemeyer pitched a no-hitter in the Bulldogs' 10-0 victory over Greensburg. Batesville remains undefeated in the EIAC.
Grunkemeyer pitched five innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out 11.
The Bulldogs got things started in the first inning and never looked back when Travis Lecher drove in two with a double.
With Batesville up 4-0 going into the fifth inning, the Bulldogs secured the victory thanks to six runs in the fifth inning. Batesville's big bats were led by Will Jaisle, Willy Sherwood, Charlie Schebler, and Zach Wade, all knocking in runs in the inning.
Justin Adkins took the loss for Greensburg on the hill. The Pirate went 4 2/3 innings, allowing nine runs on eight hits and striking out two.
The Bulldogs collected nine hits. Sherwood, and Schebler both had a single and a double. Grunkemeyer had two singles. Lecher, Jacob Meer and Wade all added singles. Schebler led the way with three RBIs.
Batesville didn't commit a single error in the field.
On Tuesday, the IHSBCA No 6 ranked Batesville Bulldogs put up 11 runs in the first inning on its way to a 17-1 victory over Milan.
Batesville's Zach Wade, Max Baumer, Jacob Meer, Will Jaisle, Charlie Schebler and Travis Lecher, all drove in runs in the inning.
Eli Loichinger, a sophomore in his first career varsity start, was credited with the victory for the Bulldogs. Loichinger went four innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out nine. Senior Derric Gunter threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Max Hartman took the loss for Milan. Hartman surrendered 11 runs on seven hits over one-third of an inning.
The Bulldogs racked up 14 hits on the day. Lecher, Meer, Baumer, and Loichinger all collected two hits for Batesville.
The win puts Batesville's overall record at 10-3. The Bulldogs look to stay on the winning side and undefeated in the EIAC, as they play the Greensburg Pirates on Thursday.
In junior varsity action, the Bulldogs defeated Greensburg 5-0. The Bulldogs were led on the mound by Carter Bohman who pitched a complete game no-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
Sam Weigel led the Bulldogs with three hits at the plate followed by Nate Vankirk with two hits.
Oldenburg
Oldenburg Academy's baseball team knocked off Jac-Cen-Del 8-1.
Oldenburg got things going in the first inning, when Tyler Wuestefeld drew a walk, scoring one run.
Oldenburg tacked on three runs in the second inning. Caleb Greiwe and Nick Folop each had RBIs in the inning.
Jacob Stenger earned the win for Oldenburg on the mound. The pitcher went five innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out six. Zach Hoff threw 1 2/3 innings in relief.
Wilson took the loss for Jac-Cen-Del Eagles. Wilson allowed seven hits and three runs over 4 1/3 innings, striking out one.
Swinney started the game for JCD, allowing zero hits and two runs over 1/3 of an inning, striking out one.
Moorman, Hoff and Folop each collected two hits to lead Oldenburg.
Rushville
The Lions fell at East Central 11-1 Monday.
Rushville got on the board in the first inning when Bryce Berkemeier singled, scoring one run.
East Central knotted the game up at one in the bottom of the first inning on a Moorman home run.
East Central pulled away for good with one run in the second inning and five runs in the third. Bovard, Vogelgesang and Moorman each drove in runs during the third inning.
Huston took the win for East Central, allowing five hits and one run over six innings, striking out 13 and walking zero.
Berkemeier took the loss for Rushville, surrendering seven runs on seven hits over three innings, striking out three.
Berkemeier led Rushville with two hits in three at bats.
