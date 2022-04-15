RUSHVILLE – Rushville’s Maurice Manghelli singled in the bottom of the seventh inning to drive in the winning run as the Lions rallied to knock off Greensburg 8-7 in Thursday’s baseball action.
The Pirates scored one run in the top of the first. Grayson Newhart doubled, stole third and scored on the sacrifice fly by Corbin Mathews.
Rushville answered in the bottom of the first. Jack Barnes doubled and scored on a two-out infield single by Adam Sizemore.
The Pirates added two runs in the top of the third inning. Mathews doubled and went to third on the one-out single by Karson Scheidler. Scheidler stole second base and Mathews scored on the throw. Scheidler then stole third and home to give the Pirates a 3-1 lead.
Greensburg added a run in the fourth and three in the top of the sixth on a Mathews home run.
Rushville started its comeback in the bottom of the sixth. The Lions plated five runs. Harley Fuller singled and Sizemore and Austin Kidd both doubled in the inning.
Rushville took the walk-off win on the Manghelli single.
Mathews took the loss on the hill for the Pirates, allowing eight runs with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Bryce Berkemeier started the game on the mound for the Lions. He allowed five hits and six runs over 5 1/3 innings with 12 strikeouts. Barnes pitched in relief and got the win. He allowed one hit and one run with three strikeouts.
SOUTH DECATUR
The Cougars baseball team improved to 6-1 on the season with a 10-6 win over Switzerland County on Tuesday and 7-1 win at Edinburgh Thursday.
BATESVILLE
Tied 6-6 in the bottom of the 11th inning, freshman Will Jaisle’s walk-off double led the IHSBCA 3A No. 3 ranked Batesville Bulldogs past East Central 7-6 on Thursday.
The teams combined for 22 hits – Batesville with 12 and East Central with 10.
The Bulldogs trailed during four different innings, including in the 10th and 11th innings before securing the win. After East Central scored one run in the top of the 10th on a Luke Vogelsang single, the Bulldogs answered with one of their own when Will Sherwood drew a walk, scoring one run.
In the 11th, the Trojans were leading 6-5, but the Bulldogs were able to scrape two runs across for the win.
Jacob Meer started the game for the Bulldogs. The righthander lasted five innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out five. Jaisle led the Bulldogs to victory on the hill in relief. He went three innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out three and walking one. Charlie Schebler threw three innings in relief.
Max Hotze took the loss for East Central. The hurler surrendered four runs on three hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out 10. Daniel Brayton started the game for East Central. The Trojan surrendered three runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out three and walking one.
Travis Lecher (4-for-6 at plate), Zach Wade and Schebler all managed multiple hits on the day for Batesville.
The win moves the Bulldogs to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the EIAC.
