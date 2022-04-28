RUSHVILLE - The Chargers traveled to Rushville Wednesday and were knocked off by the Lions 8-5.
Rushville jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. North tied the game with two runs in the top of the third. The Lions plated three runs in the third. The Chargers battled back to tie the game with two runs in the fifth and one in the top of the six. Rushville put the game away with three runs in the home-half of the sixth.
Jack Barnes took the win for Rushville on the mound. The pitcher allowed three hits and two runs over four innings, striking out four. Tyler Smith threw 2 2/3 innings in relief.
Ty Litmer took the loss for North. Litmer lasted 5 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs while striking out three and walking none. Brayden Hancock pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing no earned runs on one hit while striking out one.
Maurice Manghelli went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Rushville.
Reid Messer went 2-for-3 at the dish with a single and double, one run scored and two RBIs. Nolan Burkhart added a double and two RBIs. Litmer pounded out two singles.
Nate O'Dell, Zander Jones, Hancock and James Evans all singled for North. Hancock added an RBI.
On Thursday, the Chargers cruised to a 10-4 victory over Tri.
The Chargers scored in every inning, but the first en route to the win. Zander Jones opened the scoring for the Chargers with an RBI single in the second inning.
With a 7-2 lead, the Chargers added three runs in the top of the seventh. James Evans and Brayden Hancock both drove in runs for North in the inning.
Jacob Mirick picked up the win on the hill for the Chargers. He pitched all seven innings, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out 10.
Sam Mondrush took the loss for Tri, allowing nine hits and six runs while striking out five and walking one.
North totaled 15 hits in the game. Jones (3), Reid Messer (3), Tyler Field, Ty Litmer, and Hancock each managed multiple hits for North.
Greensburg
The IHSBCA No. 6 ranked Batesville Bulldogs defeated Greensburg 3-0 on Thursday as Charlie Schebler and Will Jaisle combined to throw a shutout.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Schebler got the win for the Batesville Bulldogs. The righthander surrendered zero runs on three hits over six innings, striking out seven. Jaisle threw one inning in relief for the save.
Corbin Mathews took the loss for Greensburg. The pitcher surrendered three runs on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out four.
Greensburg finished with four hits. Nate Murray had a single and a double. Gavin Owens also doubled for the Pirates. The other hit came off the bat of Leland Workman.
Batesville finished with nine hits. Max Baumer led Batesville with three hits in four at bats.
The win moves the Bulldogs to 11-3 overall and 7-0 in the EIAC. Greensburg drops to 2-9 overall and 1-7 in the EIAC.
South Decatur
The Cougars improved to 12-2 on the season with a 12-11 victory over Oldenburg Academy and a 10-6 win over Waldron.
Against Oldenburg, the Cougars jumped out to a 4-1 lead after one inning and led 5-1 after two innings. The Twisters fought back to tie the game at 5-5 with four runs in the bottom of the third.
South added a run in the fourth and fifth and pushed the lead to 10-5 in the top of the sixth. Oldenburg added run in the bottom of the sixth as the teams headed to the final inning with the Cougars on top 10-6.
South added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh and it turned out they were important runs. The Twisters scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh before South closed out the 12-11 win.
South had 11 hits in the game. Avery Seegers led the Cougars with two singles, two doubles and two RBIs. Brady Lane added two singles and two RBIs. Evan Wullenweber had a pair of singles.
Hunter Johnson, Devin Pate and Dale Peters each had a hit for South. Peters drove in two runs and Toby Bishop had the other RBI for South.
Pate started on the hill for the Cougars. He pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one. Wullenweber pitched three innings, allowing one earned run on one hit and one walk, while striking out one. Zaydun Sharp pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs on four hits and one walk.
Rushville
Rushville fell to EIAC foe East Central 13-1.
East Central got things started in the first inning with a Bond home run.
East Central scored eight runs in the second inning, led by Roy, Bond, Bovard, Rouse, Vogelgesang, and Ringer, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Brayton led the East Central to victory on the pitcher's mound. Brayton went four innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out two and walking none. Hotze threw one inning in relief.
Adam Sizemore took the loss for Rushville, allowing 10 runs on eight hits over two innings, striking out two and walking one.
Jack Barnes went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Rushville.
