GREENSBURG — Visiting Rushville used a 4-run fifth inning to break open a 9-9 tie game en route to a 13-9 victory over host Greensburg on Tuesday.
Rushville’s Bryce Berkemeier doubled in two runs in the top of the fifth as the Lions pulled away.
Both teams plated one run in the first inning. Greensburg then scored five runs in the bottom of the second with Grayson Newhart, Austin Adams and Karson Scheidler all driving in runs for the Pirates.
The Lions responded with three runs in the top of the third. Greensburg answered with one in the bottom of the inning to make it 7-4 in favor of Greensburg.
Rushville scored five runs in the top of the fourth. An Adam Sizemore home run and double by Jack Barnes highlighted the inning for the Lions.
The Pirates scored two runs in bottom of the fourth to tie the game before Rushville took control in the top of the fifth.
Tyler Smith earned the victory on the hill for Rushville. The righthander surrendered three runs on six hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out two. Sizemore threw one and two-thirds innings in relief. Barnes started the game for Rushville. Barnes allowed six hits and six runs over one and two-thirds innings, striking out one.
Carter Hellmich took the loss for Greensburg, allowing four runs on two hits and walked one.
Justin Adkins started the game for Greensburg. The pitcher surrendered four runs on two hits over three innings, striking out five.
Rushville tallied 10 hits while the Pirates had 11 hits. Keegan Bowles and Barnes had multiple hits for the Lions. Newhart went 3-for-3 at the dish for the Pirates.
NORTH
Host Union County broke open a 6-6 game with six runs in the bottom of the sixth to knock off North Decatur 12-8.
Despite the loss, North did collect eight hits in the high-scoring affair. Union County had 13 hits on the way to victory.
The Patriots tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on a Kyle Sams home run.
North’s big inning came in the fourth as the Chargers scored three runs, driven in by Nate O’Dell, Nolan Burkhart and Ty Litmer.
Sams got the start for Union County. He allowed four hits and four runs over three and a third innings, striking out six.
Brayden Hancock led things off on the mound for North. He lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing 10 hits and six runs while striking out four and walking one. Zander Jones threw one and one-third innings in relief
O’Dell and Kamdenn McKinney each had two hits for North.
BATESVILLE
The Batesville Bulldogs fell 7-3 to Columbus North on Tuesday despite out-hitting the Bull Dogs nine to eight. This is the first loss of the season for Batesville. The Bulldogs are 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the EIAC.
The Bulldogs got things moving in the first inning and scored first off Travis Lecher’s sacrifice fly. The Bulldogs then scored again in the second when Zach Wade drove in Willy Sherwood to lead 2-0.
Columbus North pulled away in the third inning when they scored four runs. In the third, an error scored two runs for Columbus North and Dyllan Redman singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs.
After Batesville scored one run in the top of the fifth, Columbus North answered with one of their own. The Bulldogs scored when Jacob Meer doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. Columbus North then answered when Zach McLean singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.
Zach Wager led Columbus North to victory on the hill. Wager surrendered three runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out five and walking one. Will Baker threw two innings in relief. Baker recorded the last six outs to earn the save for Columbus North.
Dime Adams took the loss for the Bulldogs. The pitcher allowed five hits and five runs over five innings, striking out five.
The Bulldogs tallied nine hits. Charlie Schebler and Willy Sherwood each collected two hits to lead Batesville.
Columbus North had eight hits in the game. Baker and Redman each managed multiple hits.
