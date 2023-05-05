GREENSBURG – North Decatur pounded out 20 hits and had 16 RBIs in the MCH win over Waldron, 18-4.
Reid Messer led the charge for North with three hits, a base on balls and five RBIs. Kamdenn McKinney was also big a the plate, finishing with a pair of hits and four RBIs. Nolan Burkhart had three hits, a walk and three RBIs.
James Evans added four hits and an RBI. Brayden Hancock added three hits and one RBI. Ty Litmer had two hits and an RBI. Tyler Dean, Xander Jones and Josh Evans all had one hit for North.
Dean pitched all five innings for North, allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three.
Lindsey, Randolph and Brooks combined for four innings on the hill for Waldron. Bennett led the Mohawks with three hits and an RBI.
Batesville
LAWRENCEBURG – Batesville allowed three runs to Lawrenceburg in the bottom of the fifth, but that was all as the Bulldogs knocked off the Tigers 6-3.
Batesville opened the game with three runs in the top of the first. Charlie Schebler singled to drive in a run to get things going.
In the bottom of the fifth, Tyler Abbott and Dustin Shaw both drove in a run for the Tigers.
Jack Grunkemeyer led Batesville to victory on the hill. Grunkemeyer allowed one hit and no runs over four innings, striking out seven. Jaiden Kuria threw three innings in relief, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six.
Nolan McLane took the loss for Lawrenceburg, going five innings and allowing five runs on six hits and striking out two.
Batesville tallied seven hits. Willy Sherwood and Schebler both had two hits. Chris Lewis had a hit and two RBIs. Max Baumer added a hit and a pair of RBIs. Kuria had a hit and RBI.
Andrew Myers went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Lawrenceburg.
Greensburg
The Pirates split with Franklin County, winning 9-2 and falling 5-3.
In the win, Lance Coy picked up the win for the Pirates on the mound. Pitching all seven innings, he allowed two earned runs, six hits and one walk while striking out four.
Lance Workman led the Pirates’ offence with four hits, one run scored and one RBI. Caleb Greiwe added two singles, a double and three runs scored. Bryson Kelso and Nate Murray both had two hits and one RBI. Justin Adkins and Austin Adams both had a hit and an RBI.
In the loss to FC, Greiwe pitched five innings for the Pirates, allowing two hits, four walks and two earned runs while striking out four. Kelso pitched two innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out three.
Kelso, Greiwe, Workman and Adams all had a hit for the Pirates. Murray, Adkins and Gavin Owens all drove in one run.
Rushville
RUSHVILLE – Visiting Connersville scored three runs in the top of the first and put the game out of reach with seven in the third en route to an 11-1 win at Rushville.
Keegan Bowles led the Lions’ offense with a pair of singles. Jack Barnes drove in one run and had a double. Mo Manghelli and Quentin Cain had the other two hits for Rushville.
Manghelli took the loss on the hill for Rushville, going 2.1 innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three. Tyler Smith pitched in relief, allowing one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out three.
