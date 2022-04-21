EDINBURGH - Trailing 6-5 in the top of the seventh at Edinburgh, North got a grand slam from Reid Messer to rally past the Lancers 9-6.
Edinburgh took a 5-1 lead after three innings. The Chargers cut the deficit to 5-4 in the top of the fourth. Both teams added a run in the sixth before Messer's grand slam gave the Chargers the lead for good.
North finished with eight hits on the day. Zander Jones went 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs and a run scored. Nolan Burkhart, Ty Litmer, Brayden Hancock and James Evans all singled for North.
Litmer started on the hill for the Chargers. He allowed no earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over three innings. Hancock got the win in relief, allowing one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out one over four innings.
Messer scored two runs for North. Burkhart, Kamdenn McKinney, Litmer, Jones, Jacob Mirick, Hancock and Evans all scored one run.
North Decatur posted a 2-0 shut out win over MHC foe Edinburgh on Wednesday.
The Chargers scored one run in the bottom of the first inning and added an insurance run in the fifth inning.
Jacob Mirick picked up the win in the circle for North. Mirick pitched six innings, allowing no runs, one hit and one walk while striking out four.
Brayden Hancock pitched the seventh inning for the Chargers. He allowed two hits with one strikeout.
Travis Jones took the loss on the mound for the Lancers. He pitched six innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out eight.
Ty Litmer, Zander Jones and Hancock all singled for the Chargers. James Evans and Nate O'Dell each scored one run and O'Dell had an RBI.
Reid Messer, O'Dell, Jones and Evans all reached base via a walk.
Greensburg
AURORA - Greensburg traveled to South Dearborn for baseball action Wednesday. The Knights scored all eight runs over their final three at-bats to knock off the Pirates 8-0.
Greensburg finished with four hits on the night. Grayson Newhart, Justin Adkins, Leland Workman and Nate Murry all singled for the Pirates. Lance Coy reached base twice on walks.
Adkins took the loss on the hill for Greensburg. He pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two. Bryce McQueen pitched 2/3 innings in relief.
On Thursday, South Dearborn scored in each of the final five innings to hold off the Pirates 7-5.
Greensburg led 1-0 after two complete innings. South Dearborn added one run in the top of the third and fourth before the Pirates plated three runs in the home-half of the fourth to lead 4-2.
The Knights added one run in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh. Greensburg had one run in the bottom of the seventh.
The Pirates had five hits on the day. Austin Adams was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Justin Adkins added a single, an RBI and a run scored. Lance Coy singled and scored one run. Nate Murray singled and drove in one run. Joey Everroad also scored for the Pirates and Corbin Mathews had an RBI.
Mathews pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out four. Bryce McQueen pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing one hit. Adams pitched one inning, allowing one earned run on two hits.
South Decatur
The Cougars had their win streak stopped by Shawe Memorial on Wednesday. The Hilltoppers knocked off South 6-3.
Evan Wullenweber led the Cougars with three hits and two runs scored. Cameron Henderson added a single and a double. Dale Peters had a single, double, RBI and a run scored.
Zaydun Sharp and Austin Boillanger both singled. Sharp also had an RBI.
Devin Pate pitched 5 1/3 innings for South, allowing three earned runs on nine hits and three walks. Henderson pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one.
Wyatt Nichter pitched all seven innings for Shawe and did not allow an earned run while striking out nine.
Oldenburg
After a 3-3 tie through two innings, Lawrenceburg scored three unanswered runs to knock off Oldenburg Academy 6-3.
After Lawrenceburg scored two runs in the top of the first, Oldenburg took the lead 3-2 as Nathan Shuman drew a walk to force in a run.
The Tigers evened things up at 3-3 in the top of the second inning when Devin Fluhmann doubled in a run.
Tigers took the lead for good with one run in the third inning on a bases loaded walk to Caden Baker.
Fluhmann earned the victory on the hill for Tigers, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out five
Nick Folop took the loss for Oldenburg, allowing two hits and four runs while striking out two.
Evan Lohmiller started the game for Tigers. The pitcher surrendered three runs on one hit over 2/3 of an inning.
Jacob Hoff, Cy Muckerhide, and Tyler Wuestefeld each collected one hit for Oldenburg.
Rushville
Visiting Lawrenceburg pulled away late in a 6-5 victory over Rushville on Monday. The game was tied at five with Lawrenceburg batting in the top of the eighth when Myers singled, scoring the go-ahead run.
The Lions grabbed the lead in the second inning on a Kameron Morton 2-run single.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Rushville tied things up at 5-5 when Adam Sizemore tripled in a run.
Rutzel pitched Lawrenceburg to victory. He allowed two hits and one run over five innings, striking out six.
Sizemore took the loss for Rushville. Sizemore surrendered four runs on three hits over three innings, striking out six. Jack Barnes started the game for Rushville. Barnes went five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out three.
Morton, Barnes, Sizemore, Harley Fuller and Maurice Manghelli all had one hit to lead Rushville's offense.
