Five runs in the top of the eighth inning gave North Decatur a 7-2 victory at Southwestern.
Southwestern took a 1-0 lead after one inning on a sacrifice fly by Matthew Clements. In the top of the fifth, the Chargers pushed across two runs. Southwestern tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with a run.
Tyler Field's RBI single started the 5-run eighth inning for the Chargers.
Ty Litmer went the distance on the hill for the Charges. In his eight innings, Litmer allowed no earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out two.
Clement took the loss for Southwestern, allowing five hits and five runs while striking out six in 2 2/3 innings. Jordan Jones started for Southwestern. He pitched five innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out seven.
The Chargers had eight hits on the day.
Nate O'Dell was 3-for-4 at the plate with two singles, a double, a run scored and two RBIs.
James Evans added two singles, a run scored and two RBIs. Reid Messer had a double, run scored and RBI. Nolan Burkhart had a single and run scored. Jacob Mirick added and RBI and run scored.
Batesville
Jack Grunkemeyer (4-0) threw a shutout to lead the Batesville Bulldogs past Rushville 14-0 Monday.
The Batesville Bulldogs got on the board early, as they scored five runs in the top of first inning.
The Bulldogs then tallied six runs in the fourth inning. Batesville's big bats in the inning were led by doubles by Max Baumer and Grunkemeyer, a single by Zach Wade, and a groundout by Jacob Meer.
One bright spot for Rushville was a single by Bryce Berkemeier's single in the fourth inning that broke up the no-hitter.
Grunkemeyer was the winning pitcher for the Batesville Bulldogs. He surrendered zero runs on one hit over five innings, striking out 10 and walking one.
Berkemeier took the loss for Rushville. He surrendered five runs on one hit over one inning, striking out one.
The Batesville Bulldogs hit one home run on the day. Jacob Meer went deep in the third inning, his second of the year.
Grunkemeyer, Meer and Wade each collected two hits to lead the Batesville Bulldogs.
The win takes the Bulldogs to a 14-4 record overall and keeps the Bulldogs undefeated in the EIAC at 10-0.
On Tuesday, Charlie Schebler drove in four on two hits to lead the IHSBCA No. 8 Bulldogs past Hauser 12-2. Schebler drove in runs on a double in the second, a double in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
The Bulldogs scored on a double by Max Baumer and a groundout by Jack Grunkemeyer in the first inning.
Batesville put the game away in the second inning, as the Bulldogs notched six runs in the inning. Schebler, Travis Lecher, Grunkemeyer and Jacob Meer all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.
Dime Adams pitched the Bulldogs to victory. The righthander surrendered two runs on five hits over three innings, striking out two and walking one. Will Habig and Will Jaisle pitched in relief.
Holden Pittman took the loss for Hauser. Pittman lasted two innings, allowing five hits and nine runs while walking one.
Batesville's Baumer, Grunkemeyer and Schebler all managed two hits.
The Bulldogs have won 8 of 9 and had four consecutive wins by 10 runs or more. This win puts the Bulldogs at a 15-4 record. Batesville will take on Rushville Thursday to attempt to improve their 10-0 record in the EIAC.
Other scores
South 16, Tri 12
Shawe 12, JCD 2
The Cougars improved to 16-2 on the season with a 16-12 victory over Tri.
