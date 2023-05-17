GREENSBURG – South Decatur and North Decatur split the regular season meeting, each team winning on their home field.
Monday, the Cougars defeated the Chargers 7-5.
J.P. Scudder got the win on the mound for South, pitching six innings and giving up seven hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Colby Rathburn and Jansen McDonald both went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Cougars. Rathburn added two RBIs. Scudder went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
For North, the Chargers had 13 hits. Nolan Burkhart, Tyler Dean, Brayden Hancock, Kamdenn McKinney and Xander Jones each managed multiple hits for North. Burkhart went 3-for-3 at the plate.
Hancock took the loss for North on the mound, surrendering seven runs on 12 hits over 4.2 innings, striking out one and walking one.
The Chargers bounced back to win Tuesday’s home game 4-3 over South.
North’s Tyler Dean pitched all seven innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, striking out eight and walking one.
James Evans and Hancock both had two hits for the Chargers.
Devin Pate took the loss for the Cougars, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out nine.
At the plate, Jansen McDonald went 2-for-3 for South. Colby Rathburn was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Avery Seegers went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Greensburg
CONNERSVILLE – After falling behind 7-3 at Connersville, the Pirates scored two runs in the top of the sixth, but the Spartans answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure a 9-6 win.
Greensburg’s Caleb Greiwe drove in two runs with a home run. Gavin Owens singled twice and scored a run. Joey Everroad had a double and RBI. Austin Adams finished with a double, home run and one RBI. Bryson Kelso singled and had an RBI. Cy Miller added the other RBI for the Pirates.
On the mound, Justin Adkins pitched five innings, allowing five earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two. Kelso pitched one inning, allowing two earned runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.