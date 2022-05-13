Jacob Mirick didn't allow a single run as North Decatur defeated Southwestern 12-0 Thursday. The Chargers improve to 9-7 overall and 6-3 in the MHC.
Mirick scattered three hits over five innings on the hill, allowing one walk and striking out six.
North got things started in the first inning when Nolan Burkhart singled, scoring one run. The Chargers added three runs in the home-half of the second inning.
North put the game out of reach thanks to seven runs in the third inning. Nate O'Dell, Reid Messer, Mirick, Ty Litmer, and James Evans powered the big inning with RBIs.
North added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth.
Aiden Hartsell took the loss for Southwestern. Hartsell surrendered 10 runs on 11 hits over 2 1/3 innings.
Offensively for North, O'Dell, Burkhart and Field all had two hits. Messer, Zander Jones, Mirick, Brayden Hancock and Evans all had one hit. Burkhart had a team-high three RBIs. Messer and Mirick drove in two runs each.
Greensburg
The Pirates fell to 3-13 with an 8-0 loss to East Central.
Daniel Brayton pitched all seven innings for the Trojans, allowing six hits and no walks while striking out 10.
Josh Ringer had three hits for East Central. Andrew Roy, Brayden Rouse and Carson Koelling all had two hits for the Trojans.
Grayson Newhart led the Pirates with two hits.
Corbin Mathews pitched five innings with two strike outs for the Pirates. Lance Coy pitched one inning and had one strike out.
Batesville
The IHSBCA No. 8 Batesville Bulldogs coasted to an 11-1 victory over Rushville Thursday.
Batesville led 3-0 after one complete inning. The Bulldogs then scored two more in the second inning and two more in the third, and then scored four runs in the fourth inning.
Jacob Meer (3-1) got the win for Bulldogs. The pitcher allowed four hits and one run over four innings, striking out five. Max Baumer threw one inning in relief, allowing no runs and no hits with one strike out.
Kameron Morton took the loss for Rushville. The hurler surrendered three earned runs on seven hits over four innings, while striking out three.
Batesville's Charlie Schebler had a double and a home run with three runs scored and an RBI. Will Sherwood added a triple and a run scored. William Meer and Jacob Meer both had a single and two RBIs. Zach Wade and Jack Grunkemeyer both had a single and RBI.
Bryce Berkemeier, Jack Barnes, Harley Fuller and Lincoln Comer all had a single for the Lions. Comer drove in the lone run for the Lions, scoring Adam Sizemore in the fourth inning.
The Bulldogs have won 9 of 10 and had five consecutive wins by 10 runs or more. The Bulldogs are 16-4 overall and 11-0 in the EIAC.
