OSGOOD – The Chargers opened postseason play with a 6-4 victory over Oldenburg Academy in the first round of the baseball sectional at Jac-Cen-Del.
The Chargers scored one run in the first inning and added two runs in the top of the second for a 3-0 lead. The Twisters scored two runs in the bottom of the second before the Chargers added two runs in the top of the fifth to lead 5-2.
In the seventh, North added an insurance run. The Twisters rallied to score two runs, but it was not enough as North advanced 6-4.
The Chargers tallied eight hits and four RBIs in the game. Xander Jones doubled and drove in two runs. Kamdenn McKinney added a single and RBI. Brayden Hancock finished with a pair of singles and one RBI. James Evans, Reid Messer, Nolan Burkhart and Tyler Field all finished with one hit.
Hancock pitched six innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and five walks while striking out six. Ty Litmer pitched one inning, allowing no runs on one hit with one strikeout.
Greensburg
BROOKVILLE – The Pirates jumped out to a 3-0 lead through two innings against Connersville in the sectional opener. The Spartans scored six unanswered runs from the third through the sixth inning to eliminate Greensburg 6-3.
Greensburg’s Caleb Greiwe had a single and two runs scored. Justin Adkins and Nate Murray both had a single. Leland Workman finished with a single and RBI. Joey Everroad scored the other run for the Pirates.
Lance Coy pitched five innings for the Pirates, allowing three earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four. Gavin Owens pitched one inning, allowing one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out two.
Rushville
BROOKVILLE – The Lions avenged two early season losses to South Dearborn with a 1-0 win over the Knights in sectional action Thursday.
Rushville’s Tyler Smith pitched all seven innings, allowing no runs on two hits and three walks while striking out nine.
The Lions had five hits in the game. Jack Barnes had two singles. Bryce Berkemeier had a double. Mo Manghelli added a single. Alex Reynolds had a single and the lone RBI, scoring Damion Trueblood.
Batesville
BROOKVILLE – After falling to Batesville in two regular season meetings, Franklin County avenged those losses with a 7-0 victory in the sectional Thursday.
The Wildcats scored two runs in the bottom of the third and five in the bottom of the sixth. On the hill, Franklin County’s Brant Ertel pitched seven innings allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out 15.
Max Baumer and Chris Lewis had the only hits on the night for Batesville, each with a single.
Batesville’s Jack Grunkemeyer, Will Jaisle and Charlie Schebler combined to strike out 16 batters and allowed five hits and two earned runs on the mound.
