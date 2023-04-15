GREENSBURG - After a 6-5 win at Rushville earlier this week, the Pirates posted a 7-5 win Thursday at home to get the season sweep of the EIAC foe.
The Lions opened the game with a 4-run first inning. Keegan Bowles singled to start the offense. Nicholas Bowles reached on a fielder's choice and Jack Barnes drew a walk to load the bases.
Lincoln Comer drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Bryce Berkemeier drove a home run to center to give Rushville a 4-0 lead.
Greensburg answered with four in the bottom of the first. Caleb Greiwe singled. Lance Workman drove in Greiwe and Justin Adkins drove in Workman. Joey Everroad added an RBI single. With one out, Nate Murray singled to load the bases. With two outs, Bryson Kelso drew a walk to force in a run and tie the game at 4-4.
In the bottom of the second, Workman doubled and scored on the Adkins single to make it 5-4.
It was Rushville's turn to answer. In the top of the fourth, Ralph Eakins started the inning with a single. Eakins scored at Keegan Bowles reached on an error to tie the game at 5-5.
Greensburg took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth. Everroad singled and went to third on an error on the ball hit by Murray. Owens drove in Everroad and Murray with a single to make the final 7-5.
For the Pirates, Greiwe and Kelso both pitched 3.1 innings. At the plate, Workman had a single, double and RBI. Adams added two singles, a double and an RBI. Murray had two singles and an RBI. Everroad singled twice with one RBI. Greiwe added a single and Owens had the 2-run single.
For Rushville, Tyler Smith pitched five innings and Berkemeier pitched one inning. Keegan Bowles had two singles and RBI. Berkemeier drove in three with his home run and Barnes added a single.
Rushville
Rushville lost to New Castle by a score of 4-1.
Quentin Cain and Jack Barnes each had singles and Lincoln Comer had a double for the Lions.
Colin Taylor was on the mound and had seven strikeouts in four innings of work.
North Decatur
HOPE - The Chargers cut into Hauser's 2-0 lead with a run in the third, but the Jets scored nine unanswered runs to knock off North Decatur 11-1.
On the bump, Brayden Hancock suffered the loss. He pitched 4.2 innings, allowing eight runs on 11 hits and striking out four. Xander Jones pitched one inning, allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out one.
Offensively, North had five hits. Nolan Burkhart had a hit and RBI. Hancock, Reid Messer, James Evans and Jones all added one hit.
Batesville
East Central knocked off Batesville 3-0 to get the season sweep of the Bulldogs.
Both teams were strong on the mound Thursday, but East Central was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Batesville. Will Jaisle pitched 4.2 innings with seven strike outs.
Charlie Schebler had an RBI single in the first inning for the Bulldogs.
AJ Reynolds was on the mound for East Central. Reynolds allowed six hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out eight and walking zero.
Eli Loichinger threw 2.1 innings in relief for the Bulldogs.
Max Baumer, Jack Grunkemeyer, Loichinger, Schebler, Alex Baumer, and Jaisle each managed one hit the Bulldogs.
Brayden Rouse went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead East Central in hits.
