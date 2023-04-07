LAWRENCEBURG - For a second time this week, Greensburg defeated Lawrenceburg on the diamond. The Pirates knocked off the Tigers 10-2 Thursday to improve to 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in the EIAC.
Caleb Greiwe opened the game with a double. Austin Adams drew a walk in the inning, but the Pirates could not move the runners around.
Greensburg plated four runs in the second inning. Gavin Owens reached on an error and Gabriel Gregory ran for Owens. Cy Miller drew a walk. With two outs, Bryson Kelso drew a walk to load the bases. Greiwe drove in two runs with a single. After Leland Workman walked, Adams singled to score two more runs to give the Pirates a 4-0 lead.
The Pirates plated two more runs in the top of the fourth. With one out, Greiwe singled and stole second base. Workman singled to score Greiwe. Workman then stole second and third and scored on Joey Everroad's single. After four innings, the Pirates led 6-0.
In the top of the fifth, Justin Adkins and Kelso singled. With one out, Workman singled in Adkins. Everroad then blasted a 3-run home run to extend Greensburg's lead to 10-0.
Lawrenceburg scored one run in the bottom of the fifth and one in the bottom of the sixth to make the final 10-2.
On the hill for Greensburg, Greiwe picked up the win. He pitched 4.1 innings, allowing three hits and one earned run with four walks and eight strikeouts. Kelso pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out two.
Batesville
CONNERSVILLE - The Bulldogs scored seven runs through the first four innings and made it hold up, knocking off the host Spartans 7-3.
Will Jaisle earned his first win of the season, allowing three earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five in four innings on the hill. Eli Loichinger pitched the final three innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out six.
The Bulldogs tallied 12 hits in the game. Jack Grunkemeyer led the way, going 3-for-4 with a single, two doubles and four RBIs. Chris Lewis added a single, double and one RBI. Jaisle had a single and a double. Cade Kaiser drove in one run and had a pair of singles. Max Baumer singled and doubled. Willy Sherwood added a single. Charlie Schebler added an RBI.
Rushville
RUSHVILLE - Two runs in the top of the seventh allowed the Lions to rally to an 8-6 win over South Dearborn Thursday.
The Lions trailed the Knights 2-1 after the first inning. Rushville tied the game with a run in the third and took the lead with three runs in the fourth. After South Dearborn scored a run in the fourth, Rushville answered with one in the fifth to lead 6-3.
The Knights plated three runs in the sixth to tie the game before Rushville's 2-run seventh gave the Lions the win.
Tyler Smith pitched 5.2 innings for the Lions, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six. Jack Barnes pitched 1.1 innings, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk while recording one strikeout.
At the plate, Barnes had a single and a double. Keegan Bowles finished with two hits and three RBIs. Ralph Eakins added a pair of singles. Bryce Berkemeier (RBI) and Mo Manghelli each had a single.
