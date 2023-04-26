VERSAILLES - Greensburg's offense erupted for 18 runs at South Ripley and the Pirates' defense held the Raiders scoreless in an 18-0 win Tuesday. Greensburg improves to 7-4 on the season.
The Pirates scored two runs in the first inning with two outs. Austin Adams started things with a 2-out double. Joey Everroad doubled in Adams. Justin Adkins followed with another double as the Pirates led 2-0 after the top of the first inning.
Greensburg plated three runs in the second inning. Three consecutive singles by Gabriel Gregory, Bryce McQueen and Bryson Kelso opened the inning and pushed the lead to 4-0. Adams singled to drive in another run as Greensburg led 5-0.
The Pirates added four runs in the third inning. A double by Johnny Linville was followed by an RBI single by Gregory to added to the lead. After a pair of walks, Leland Workman drove in a run. Everroad's single plated two runs to give the Pirates a 9-0 lead.
After not scoring in the fourth, the Pirates scored nine in the fifth. Greensburg took advantage of eight walks and a hit by pitch in the inning. The inning was highlighted by a 2-run Adams home run as Greensburg sealed the 18-0 win.
South Decatur
South Decatur improved to 8-2 on the baseball season with a 1-0 win at Rising Sun.
South's Avery Seegers continued his hot bat, going 2-for-3 at the plate. Seegers had a single, double and one RBI. Dale Peters added a single.
Devin Pate got the win on the mound, pitching a complete game with eight strike outs.
The Cougars dropped to 8-3 on the season with a 9-7 loss to Oldenburg Academy.
South pounded out seven hits, stole three bases, committed two errors and left eight runners on base.
Brady Lane took the loss, going 3 2/3 innings with three strikeouts. Dale Peters finished the game on the mound for South, tallying five strike outs.
Batesville
MILAN - Batesville's Carter Bohman and Alex Baumer combined to toss a shut out at Milan Tuesday in the Bulldogs' 12-0 win.
Bohman led things off on the hill for Batesville, pitching three innings and allowing three hits and no runs while striking out two. Bauer tossed two innings for Batesville, allowing no runs, no hits and no walks while striking out two.
Holding a 5-0 lead, Batesville put the game away in the fifth with seven runs. The big inning was led by a single by Jaiden Kuria, a single by Carson Schneider, a fielder's choice by Baumer, and a double by Jack Grunkemeyer.
The Bulldogs finished with nine hits. Will Jaisle and Grunkemeyer both had multiple hits for Batesville. Schneider, Jaiden Kuria, Bohman, A. Baumer, Cade Kaiser and Max Baumer all had one hit.
Grunkemeyer drove in three runs and Kuria had two RBIs.
North Decatur
GREENSBURG - The host Chargers fell to Oldenburg Academy 12-3 Monday.
North jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but Oldenburg settled in to score five runs in the second, three in the third and two each in the fifth and sixth.
For the game, Oldenburg had 13 hits while the Chargers had six.
Errors hurt the Chargers as North committed seven in the game.
Cy Muckerheide led the Twisters' offense with two hits, a walk and three RBIs. Jacob Hoff added three hits. Jacob Cornelius and Alex Sizemore both had two hits. Jared Schuman (double), Zach Hoff, Sully Hill and Jacob Steger all had a hit.
Steger pitched six innings for OA, allowing three earned runs on six hits with three walks and 10 strike outs. Clay Eckstein pitched on hit-less inning with one walk and two strike outs.
Offensively for the Chargers, Xander Jones and Kamdenn McKinney both had a double. Brayden Hancock, Reid Messer, Ty Litmer and James Evans all added one hit for North.
On the mound for North, McKinney went four innings, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits with three walks and three strike outs. Jones pitched three innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six.
Rushville
ST. LEON - The host Trojans scored in each of the first three innings en route to a 10-0 win over Rushville. East Central had three runs in the first inning, two in the second, three in the third and two in the fifth.
Rushville had two hits in the game - singles by Keegan Bowles and Mo Manghelli. Jack Barnes, Manghelli and Tyler Smith pitched for the Lions.
