GREENSBURG – The Pirates used an 8-run second inning to break open a 1-1 tie after the first inning en route to a 14-4 victory over Lawrenceburg. Greensburg is 2-0 on the young season.
Greensburg scored one run in the home-half of the first, eight in the second, two in the fourth and sealed the win with three runs in the fifth.
The Pirates blasted a pair of home runs on the night. Joey Everroad finished the game with a single, home run and four RBIs. Justin Adkins went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, home run and four RBIs.
Austin Adams also had a multi-hit night with a single and a double to go with two RBIs. Bryson Kelso, Gavin Owens, Caleb Greiwe and Leland Workman all singled for the Pirates.
Greensburg was 4-for-4 on stolen bases. Greiwe, Workman, Cy Miller and Adams all stole one base.
On the hill, Lance Coy pitched three innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits and six walks while striking out five. Kelso pitched two innings, allowing no runs and no hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
Nolen Vertz, Andrew Myers (double) and TJ Tibbetts had one hit each for Lawrenceburg.
Tuesday, the Pirates fell at Madison 15-0. The host Cubs took control with nine runs in the bottom of the third inning.
A Justin Adkins single was all the hits on the day for Greensburg.
Gabriel Gregory, Adkins, Austin Adams and Bryce McQueen all pitched for the Pirates.
South Decatur
OSGOOD – The Cougars brought their offense with them to Jac-Cen-Del Monday. South Decatur had 14 runs on 14 hits in the 14-4 win.
Austin Boilanger and Avery Seegers both hit a home run for the Cougars. Brady Lane went 3-for-5 at the dish for the Cougars.
Devin Pate, JP Scudder, Brock Lane, Dale Peters and Jansen McDonald all joined the hit parade for South.
Brady Lane picked up the win on the hill for South. Cam Henderson, Seegers and Brock Lane all pitched for the Cougars.
Brady Borgman led JCD with a hit and two RBIs. Clark Dwenger and Devin Grieshop also added one RBI each.
Rushville
Rushville fell to South Dearborn in EIAC baseball action Monday 9-3.
Jack Barnes pitched four innings for the Lions, striking out seven batters. Kam Morton had a 2-run home run while Nicholas Bowles, Bryce Berkemeier, Barnes and Lincoln Comer each collected one hit.
Tuesday, the Lions fell to the Raiders of Shenandoah 9-6.
Barnes, Keegan Bowles and Morton each had two hits. Lincoln Comer, Alex Reynolds and Ralph Eakins each had a hit.
Tyler Smith and Berkemeier pitched and had four strikeouts on the night.
Batesville
The Bulldogs dropped to 1-1 on the young season with an 8-6. Batesville trailed 8-1 in the top of the seventh and rallied with five runs in the final at bat.
Jack Grunkemeyer led the offense with two doubles, two RBIs and one run scored.
Oldenburg
Oldenburg Academy knocked off Waldron 11-7 Tuesday.
Both offenses were strong at the plate as Oldenburg collected 10 hits and Waldron seven.
The Twisters got things moving in the first inning. Bryce Yarling’s wild pitch allowed one run to score for the Twisters.
The Twisters had a big sixth inning, scoring six runs. The big inning was thanks to singles by Clay Eckstein and Jacob Cornelius, a sacrifice fly by Jacob Stenger, and a groundout by Alex Sizemore.
Stenger led the Twisters to victory on the hill. The righthander lasted four innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out 10and walking zero. Eckstein threw three innings in relief.
Yarling took the loss for Waldron. The pitcher surrendered two runs on one hit over two innings, striking out five.
Eckstein went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead the way for the Twisters.
