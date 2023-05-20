GREENSBURG – After loading the bases in the bottom of the first inning without scoring a run, the Pirates plated six runs in the bottom of the second and went on to close out South Decatur 10-0 Wednesday.
The Pirates added three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Greensburg’s Lance Coy picked up the win on the hill. Coy pitched five innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out 10.
South’s Brady Lane suffered the loss, allowing six earned runs through 1.1 innings on four hits and four walks while striking out one. Dale Peters pitched three innings, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits while striking out two.
South’s only action on the base paths came on a single in the first from Avery Seegers and a walk to Brock Lane.
Greensburg’s Gavin Owen and Caleb Greiwe (RBI) both had three hits. Bryce McQueen added a pair of singles. Bryson Kelso and Gabriel Gregory both had a single and two RBIs.
Leland Workman, Nate Murray and Joey Everroad all added a single and one RBI.
The Pirates finished the regular season Thursday with an 8-2 loss to Connersville.
Connersville led 2-0 heading to the bottom of the sixth inning. The Pirates scored two runs in their half of the inning to tie the game. The Spartans scored six unanswered in the seventh for the win.
Owens pitched six innings for the Pirates, allowing two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three. Greiwe pitched 1/3 of an inning, allowing two hits and five earned runs. Austin Adams pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing one earned run on two hits.
Adams drove in both runs for the Pirates. He was 1-for-3 at the plate with a home run. Greiwe had a single and a double. Owens, Justin Adkins, Workman, Everroad and McQueen all had a single.
Batesville
BATESVILLE – The host Bulldogs scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to close out a 10-0 win over South Dearborn.
Batesville’s Jack Grunkemeyer shut down the Knights on the hill. Grunkemeyer pitched six innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out eight.
The Bulldogs tallied 14 hits in the game. Baumer led the Bulldogs with four hits and one RBI. Schebler added three hits and two RBIs. Grunkemeyer and Loichinger both finished with two hits and two RBIs. Weigel, Lewis and Vankirk all added a hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.