HOPE - The host Hauser Jets took an 11-3 lead after the first inning and led 18-9 after four innings, but the Pirates scored 13 runs over the final two innings to rally to a 22-20 win. The Pirates improve to 6-1.
Greensburg's Leland Workman cleared the bases with a seventh-inning double to put the Pirates ahead for good.
Freshmen Ethan Smith and Logan Meyer both made their varsity debuts in relief, combining for five innings of work to keep the Pirates in the game. Meyer earned the win after the Pirates scored in the final frame. Austin Adams earned the save.
The Pirate bats hammered out 17 hits, including three-hit days from Caleb Greiwe, Joey Everroad, Justin Adkins, and Nate Murray. Adams and Murray both hit their first home runs of the season.
Adkins drove in six runs for Greensburg. Workman had three RBIs. Greiwe, Everroad, Adams and Murray all had two RBIs.
Oldenburg
GREENWOOD - The Twisters (2-4) fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 13-3 loss at Greenwood Christian Academy Tuesday.
Greenwood Christian Academy scored on a single by Harney, a single by Mulhauser, and a single by Camden in the first inning. The Twisters struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Greenwood Christian Academy, giving up 13 runs.
The Twisters put up three runs in the sixth inning; contributing to the big inning included Sully Hill and Jacob Stenger, both sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Flint led things off on the hill for Greenwood Christian Academy. The pitcher went 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on one hit and striking out 13.
Zach Hoff led things off on the pitcher's mound for the Twisters. Hoff surrendered seven runs on six hits over 2.0 innings. Stenger and Grant Rosenberger entered the game as relief, throwing 2.0 innings and 1.2 innings respectively.
Evan Flaspohler went 1-for-1 at the plate for the Twisters.
Rushville
LAWRENCEBURG - The host Tigers held Rushville to a pair of hits in a 5-0 win over the Lions.
Lawrenceburg scored a run in the third inning, two in the fifth inning and two in the sixth inning.
For the Lions, Ralph Eakins had a double and Jack Barnes had a single. Tyler Smith pitched six innings, allowing eight hits, three earned runs and five walks while striking out eight.
Batesville
BATESVILLE - A Jack Grunkemeyer double in the seventh drove in two runs and allowed Batesville to walk-off with a 4-3 win over Franklin County.
Eli Loichinger pitched Batesville to victory. The righty went 2.2 innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out one and walking zero.
Eli Butt took the loss for Franklin County, allowing one run on two hits.
Brant Ertel started the game for Franklin County. He lasted five innings, allowing four hits and zero runs while striking out six and walking one. Grunkemeyer started the game for Batesville. The pitcher went 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out seven
Batesville Varsity Bulldogs tallied eight hits on the day. Cade Kaiser and Charlie Schebler each had multiple hits for Batesville.
Chase Burton went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Franklin County.
