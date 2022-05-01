Greensburg scored in each inning en route to knocking off Oldenburg Academy 11-3 in baseball action.
The Pirates jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Twisters answered with two runs in the top of the second. Greensburg tied the game with a run in the home-half of the second and took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The Pirates added four runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth to secure the 11-3 win.
Freshman Lance Coy pitched six innings for the Pirates, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three.
Fellow Greensburg freshman Carter Hellmich pitched one inning, allowing no earned runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two.
Greensburg tallied 14 hits in the game. Leland Workman led the offense with four hits in five at bats. He had three singles, a double a run scored and three RBIs.
Karson Scheidler added two singles, two runs scored and an RBI. Nate Murray had two singles and two runs scored. Corbin Mathews had a single and an RBI.
Gavin Owens, Justin Adkins, Bryce McQueen, Austin Adams and Gabriel Gregory all had a single for the Pirates. Owens also had an RBI.
South Decatur
The Cougars made it a season sweep of Waldron on the baseball diamond with a 5-2 victory over the Mohawks.
South scored two runs in the first inning and seventh inning and added a run in the fourth en route to the win. The Mohawks scored one run in the second and one in the fourth.
Devin Pate picked up the win for the Cougars on the hill. he pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits with six strikeouts. Bennett took the loss for Waldron. He had six strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. Lindsey pitched 1/3 of an inning.
Offensively, the Cougars tallied 12 hits. Dale Peters went 3-for-4 at the dish. Zaydun Sharp was 3-for-5. Hunter Johnson finished 2-for-3 and Pate was 2-for-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.