RISING SUN - Three runs by Rising Sun in the bottom of the third was enough to hold off North Decatur 3-2 in baseball action Saturday.
Nate O'Dell started on the mound for the Chargers. O'Dell allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four. Kamdenn McKinney pitched two innings for North, allowing no runs, three hits and two walks while striking out one.
Dylan Martin picked up with win for the Shiners on the hill. He allowed three hits and two runs through five innings with six strike outs. Brady Works pitched two innings in relief.
North cut the deficit to 3-2 in the top of the fifth on RBIs by Reid Messer and Nolan Burkhart.
Messer went 2-for-3 at the plate, with a single, double, run scored and an RBI. Burkhart had a single and RBI. Zander Jones added a double. Brayden Hancock had a double and run scored. Ty Litmer also had a single.
Batesville
The IHSBCA No. 8 Batesville Bulldogs stole the lead late and defeated Lawrenceburg 6-3 on Saturday.
The game was tied at three with Batesville batting in the bottom of the fifth when Jack Grunkemeyer reached on a dropped third strike and Max Baumer scored on the passed ball, making it 4-3. Batesville did not look back.
Charlie Schebler (2-0) was the winning pitcher for Batesville. The righty surrendered three runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out eight. Will Jaisle threw one inning in relief. Jaisle recorded the last three outs to earn the save for the Bulldogs.
Drew Lanning, despite striking out 14, took the loss for Lawrenceburg. The Tiger lasted five innings, allowing one hit and four runs.
Once Lanning was taken out due to pitch count rules, Jacob Meer hit a sixth inning home run.
Schebler, Willy Sherwood, Zach Wade, and Meer all had one hit to lead the Bulldogs.
The win makes the Bulldogs 17-4 and 12-0 in the EIAC as they head into the final week of the regular season. Batesville will take on South Dearborn on Monday and Thursday this week and Union County on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.