South Decatur knocked off MHC foe Edinburgh 18-6 to move to 7-1 on the baseball season.
South trailed 1-0 after one inning, but scored five runs in the second and seven in the third to take control. The Cougars added six more runs in the fourth en route to the win.
Dale Peters picked up the win on the hill for the Cougars. Avery Seegers pitched in relief. The two hurlers combined for nine strikeouts in the five inning affair.
Offensively, Devin Pate went 3-for-3 at the dish with a single, two doubles, a base on balls and three runs scored. Zaydun Sharp reached base three times on a walk, hit by pitch and single and scored three runs. Seegers added a double and a triple and scored three runs.
Cameron Henderson walked twice and scored a run. Hunter Johnson, Colby Rathburn, Peters and Austin Boillanger all had a hit for South. Evan Wullenweber added a single and double with a pair of runs scored.
The Cougars shut out Brown County 15-0 on Saturday for a seventh straight win.
North Decatur
HOPE – The Chargers traveled to MHC foe Hauser and fell to the Jets 7-0.
Hauser scored one run in the first inning on a Miller RBI single. The Jets added a run in the second, two in the third and three in the sixth to secure the win.
The Chargers were limited to just three hits in the game. Jacob Mirick, Reid Messer and Brayden Hancock all had one single for North.
Mirick took the loss on the hill for the Chargers. He went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four.
Hancock pitched in relief and struck out one Jet batter.
Koby Johnson got the win for the Jets. He pitched six innings, allowing no runs on two hits with 14 strikeouts. Holden Pittman pitched one inning in relief.
Batesville
On Friday, IHSBCA 4A No. 10 Lawrence North knocked off IHSBCA 3A No. 3 Batesville 14-6.
The Bulldogs got things going in the first off a 2-RBI single. Batesville added one more in the inning to make the score 3-0 after the first.
In the second inning, Zach Wade hit his third home run of the year to put the Bulldogs up 5-0 after two innings.
Lawrence North, though, pulled away for good with eight runs in the third inning. In the third, Trevor Jones, Owen Quinn, Coby Stevens, Brock Taulman and Andrew Hargrove all singled and drove in a run.
Quinn took the win for Lawrence North, allowing six runs on 10 hits while striking out seven. Brock Taulman threw one inning in relief.
Will Habig took the loss for Batesville. Habig lasted three innings, allowing eight hits and eight runs while striking out five and walking one.
The Bulldogs racked up ten hits. Jacob Meer went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Bulldogs in hits.
The loss takes Batesville’s overall record to 6-2 and 4-0 in the EIAC.
Rushville
INDIANAPOLIS – A walk-off left Rushville on the wrong end of a 5-4 defeat to North Central on Saturday. The game was tied at four with North Central batting in the bottom of the seventh when Riley Behrmann was hit by a pitch, driving in a run.
In the first inning, Rushville got on the board when Lincoln Comer was hit by a pitch to force in a run.
Cam Smith got the start for North Central and he surrendered four runs on six hits over seven innings with 10 strikeouts.
Tyler Smith was on the hill for Rushville. Smith allowed five hits and four runs over six innings, striking out 10. Jack Barnes threw one-third of an inning out of the bullpen.
Maurice Manghelli and Bryce Berkemeier both had multiple hits for Rushville.
In the second game, the Lions trailed by 11 runs in the third inning. Rushville rallied, but fell to North Central 12-11.
For the Lions, Kameron Morton plated a run in the fourth, Harley Fuller added a run-scoring fielder’s choice in the fourth. A double by Bryce Berkemeier in the sixth drove in a run and a sacrifice fly by Adam Sizemore scored another for the Lions in the sixth. Walks to Barnes, Berkemeier and Sizemore added runs for Rushville in the seventh.
Tristan Wilson was on the hill for North Central. Wilson surrendered two runs on no hits over 3 1/3 innings, striking out five.
Comer started the game for Rushville. He allowed four hits and four runs over two innings, striking out two. Morton, Maurice Manghelli, and Josh Wainwright each contributed in relief for Rushville.
Keegan Bowles, Berkemeier, Barnes, Sizemore, and Manghelli each collected one hit to lead Rushville’s offense.
