A field of 379 teams will begin play later this month as the pairings for the 54th Annual IHSAA Baseball State Tournament Series were announced Sunday evening in Indianapolis.

Host schools will announce playing schedules in the days to come which will then be added to the online brackets at MaxPreps.com the week before the tournament begins.

Sectional competition begins Wednesday, May 26, and continues through Monday, May 31 (Memorial Day), with the 64 champions advancing to the four-team regionals on Saturday, June 5. Two semifinal games

will be played early that day at each site with the two winners returning for a championship game that evening. The 16 regional winners will be assigned to four semi-state sites and play a single game on

Saturday, June 12, with the winners moving into their respective state championship game.

The four state championship games will be played at Victory Field in Indianapolis, home of the Triple-A franchise Indianapolis Indians, for the 23rd year overall. This year’s games will be played in a doubleheader

format on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22, three days later than the traditional weekend slot due to Indians home games.

Local defending sectional champions are South Dearborn (3A) and Rising (1A). Austin won the local 2A sectional, No. 45, in 2019, but now plays in a different sectional.

Class 3A

29. Lawrenceburg (seven teams)

G1: South Dearborn vs. Batesville

G2: Greensburg vs. Connersville

G3: Rushville Consolidated vs. Lawrenceburg

G4: Franklin County vs. G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner

Class 2A

45. South Ripley (six teams)

G1: Switzerland County vs. Milan

G2: North Decatur vs. South Ripley

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: South Decatur vs. Southwestern (Hanover)

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Class 1A

60. Jac-Cen-Del (five teams)

G1: Oldenburg Academy vs. Trinity Lutheran

G2: Jac-Cen-Del vs. Rising Sun

G3: Hauser vs. G1 winner

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

