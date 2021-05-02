A field of 379 teams will begin play later this month as the pairings for the 54th Annual IHSAA Baseball State Tournament Series were announced Sunday evening in Indianapolis.
Host schools will announce playing schedules in the days to come which will then be added to the online brackets at MaxPreps.com the week before the tournament begins.
Sectional competition begins Wednesday, May 26, and continues through Monday, May 31 (Memorial Day), with the 64 champions advancing to the four-team regionals on Saturday, June 5. Two semifinal games
will be played early that day at each site with the two winners returning for a championship game that evening. The 16 regional winners will be assigned to four semi-state sites and play a single game on
Saturday, June 12, with the winners moving into their respective state championship game.
The four state championship games will be played at Victory Field in Indianapolis, home of the Triple-A franchise Indianapolis Indians, for the 23rd year overall. This year’s games will be played in a doubleheader
format on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22, three days later than the traditional weekend slot due to Indians home games.
Local defending sectional champions are South Dearborn (3A) and Rising (1A). Austin won the local 2A sectional, No. 45, in 2019, but now plays in a different sectional.
Class 3A
29. Lawrenceburg (seven teams)
G1: South Dearborn vs. Batesville
G2: Greensburg vs. Connersville
G3: Rushville Consolidated vs. Lawrenceburg
G4: Franklin County vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner
Class 2A
45. South Ripley (six teams)
G1: Switzerland County vs. Milan
G2: North Decatur vs. South Ripley
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: South Decatur vs. Southwestern (Hanover)
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Class 1A
60. Jac-Cen-Del (five teams)
G1: Oldenburg Academy vs. Trinity Lutheran
G2: Jac-Cen-Del vs. Rising Sun
G3: Hauser vs. G1 winner
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.