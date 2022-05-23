Visiting Lawrenceburg scored 10 runs through two innings in knocking off North Decatur 14-1 in baseball action Friday.
The Tigers led 2-1 after one inning and scored eight runs in the second, two in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Rutzel got the win on the mound for Lawrenceburg. He pitched three innings, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out two. Fluhman pitched two innings in relief.
Ty Litmer took the loss for North, allowing 10 runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two. Kamdenn McKinney pitched in relief, allowing four runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out four.
Nate O'Dell led the offense for North with a single, double and run scored. James Evans added two singles.
Reid Messer, Nolan Burkhart, Jacob Mirick and Brayden Hancock all added one single for North.
Rushville
With the scored tied 8-8 against Oldenburg Academy, Rushville's Jack Barnes drew a bases loaded walk to give the Lions a 9-8 victory.
Oldenburg scored five runs in the third inning with RBIs coming from Cy Muckerheide, Tyler Wuestefeld, Caleb Lehman, and Nick Folop.
Rushville scored four runs in the third inning. Bryce Berkemeier hit a home run in the inning.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Rushville tied things up at eight on Adam Sizemore's home run.
Ralph Eakins picked up the win for Rushville, allowing one hit and no runs over two innings, walking zero. Sizemore threw two innings in relief. Barnes started the game for Rushville. The pitcher went four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out three.
Jacob Stenger was on the mound for Oldenburg. He allowed four hits and five runs over three innings, striking out three and walking one. Folop, Greiwe, and Moorman each contributed in relief for Oldenburg.
Sizemore and Lincoln Comer each had two hits for Rushville.
Oldenburg Academy racked up 11 hits. Wuestefeld, Folop and Schuman each racked up multiple hits for Oldenburg.
