ST. LEON – After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning, East Central scored seven unanswered runs to knock off Batesville 7-2.
Jack Grunkemeyer hit a home run in the top of the first inning as the Bulldogs led 2-0. East Central answered with two runs in the bottom of the first. The Trojans took the lead in the bottom of the second with two runs and added three insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Max Hotze led things off on the mound for East Central. The hurler surrendered two runs on five hits over four innings, striking out seven. Bowling pitched three innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three.
Grunkemeyer was on the pitcher’s mound for Batesville. He allowed three hits and four runs over two innings, striking out one. Jaiden Kuria (four strikeouts) and Eli Loichinger entered the game from the bullpen, throwing three innings and one inning respectively.
Offensively for Batesville, Charlie Schebler led Batesville with two hits in four at bats. Eli Loichinger, Jaiden Kuria and Alex Baumer all had a hit for the Bulldogs.
Batesville Junior Varsity Bulldogs stole the lead late in the game in a 5-2 victory over East Central.
Batesville’s junior varsity Bulldogs trailed 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning when Bobby Weiler singled on a 3-2 count, scoring three runs.
Dane Dudley started the game for Batesville, allowing two hits and no runs over four innings, striking out six. Conner Drake took the win for Batesville on the hill. The pitcher allowed one hit and two runs over one inning. Josh Borgman threw two innings in relief.
North Decatur
The Chargers fell to visiting Union County 12-2 Tuesday.
Union County scored on a double by Logan Boone, a double by Kyle Sams, a wild pitch to Eric Burdine, and a double by Coleston to take a 4-0 lead after one inning.
The Chargers scored a run in the bottom of the second inning and third inning to cut the deficit to 4-2. The Patriots scored five runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to seal the win.
Mason Stewart pitched four innings for Union County, allowing two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five. Wooley pitched one inning.
Ty Litmer started on the hill for the Chargers, going three innings and allowing five earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two. Kamdenn McKinney pitched two innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two.
Brayden Hancock led the Chargers’ offense with three hits and an RBI. Nolan Burkhart added a pair of hits. Xander Jones (RBI) and Josh Evans both had a hit.
Oldenburg
The Oldenburg Academy Twisters (2-2) fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 2-1 loss to South Ripley Tuesday. South Ripley took the lead on an error in the first inning and added a run in the third.
South Ripley’s McNew pitched seven innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out 14. Zach Hoff struck out four over four innings for Oldenburg.
“Give credit to the South Ridley pitcher. He came out aggressive and challenged us with fastballs all night. Fourteen strikeouts with seven of them looking is not getting the job done on our side.” Coach Kolks said. “Saturday is finally our first home game of the season, we need to get back to work these next two days and bounce back.”
Cy Muckerhide and Matthew Hesselbrock each collected one hit to lead Oldenburg.
