Local teams sidelined
North Decatur and South Decatur postponed girls basketball games this week after the Chargers had a player test positive for Covid. The teams played each other Jan. 7.
South’s only game scheduled this week was Thursday against fellow Mid-Hoosier Conference foe Waldron. The Cougars’ next game is slated for Wednesday at Henryville. Coach Tyler Johnson said if he can put together a viable roster, then they’ll play that game.
Thursday, Jan. 21 is the end of the quarantine period for South’s varsity players who played in the game against the Chargers. The Cougars are scheduled to play at Edinburgh that evening.
North Decatur will miss games this week against Morristown, Southwestern (Shelby) and Knightstown.
The Chargers expect to return to playing Jan. 23, making up the MHC game against Southwestern.
Batesville freshman
After seeing their 11-point halftime lead dwindle to zero in the fourth quarter, Batesville’s boys freshman team held off the South Dearborn Knight's C team Monday for a 36-35 victory.
Hank Ritter led the Bulldogs with 14 points, followed by Jack Grunkemeyer with 11.
The Bulldogs will play Saturday morning at Rushville.
North frosh
The North Decatur freshman team came up short against Knightstown 29-23. Ty Litmer led the team with 11 points. Jack Koehne finished with five points followed by Ryan Hancock four, Latham Hersley two and Vincent Trenkamp one.
Greensburg 8th grade
Greensburg defeated Columbus Northside 46-33 Tuesday to improve to 9-4 on the season.
Scoring for the Pirates were Kaden Acton 19, Jack Mckinsey 15, Paxton Harris six, Reece Beaver two and Payton Cordray two.
The young Pirates will be back in action at 6 p.m. against North Decatur.
St. Mary’s 7th grade
On Tuesday night, St. Mary's traveled to Batesville to take on the St. Louis Cardinals.
Both teams started out slow and never really gained control until the end of the second quarter as St. Louis took a halftime lead of 19-10. Three second half 3-pointers by Jacoby Miller were not enough as the Cardinals emerged victorious over the Knights 40-30.
Scoring for the Knights were Jacoby Miller 23, Wade Schutte three, Reece Chapman two and Wyatt Yake two.
St. Mary’s 8th grade
The Knights came out energized and red hot. Carson Miller got things started with seven points in the first quarter and Cy Miller kept it going in the second quarter with nine points. Defensive pressure from Caleb Greiwe helped force turnovers and lead to some easy transition points.
Halftime saw the Knights in full control at 29-9. The combination of Joey Everroad and Joey Yake in the third quarter added another 10 points. A very balanced offensive attack proved to be too much as the Knights cruised to a 50-20 win.
Scoring for the Knights were Carson Miller 13, Cy Miller 13, Yake 10, Greiwe five, Everroad four, Cale Johannigman three and Aiden Lang two.
The Knights close out their season Thursday as they travel to Rushville to take on the Lions.
