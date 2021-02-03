Civil War ticket info
The JV/varsity boys basketball makeup Saturday featuring South Decatur at North Decatur will require vouchers to be able to gain entry. This includes North Decatur sports pass holders. ND fan vouchers can be obtained at the high school on Thursday and Friday during regular school hours.
Cougar fans will have to contact South Decatur for information concerning their available vouchers.
Varsity only
Thursday’s Rushville at Greensburg boys game will be varsity only. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.