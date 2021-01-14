Lions "C" team
Rushville's "C" team fell to Centerville 34-28. Leading scorers for the Lions were Keegan Bowles with nine points, Drew McKee with eight and Trenton Dyer with five.
The Lions host Batesville on Saturday.
JCD 8th grade
The Jac-Cen-Del girls held on to defeat Southwestern (Hanover) 29-28 in overtime on Monday. Leading scorers were Sophia Sullivan with 11 and Gracie Ahrens with six.
The Eagles got another overtime victory Wednesday, beating Greendale 36-32. Leading scorers were Kelsey Borgman with 16 and Ashlynn Moorman with 10.
