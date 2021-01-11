St. Mary’s 7th grade
The St. Mary's Knights hosted the South Decatur Cougars Saturday morning. The two teams were very evenly matched, with neither side gaining more than a five-point lead and ending the first half with the Knights leading 21-19.
The second half was much of the same as South’s Drake Scaggs and St. Mary’s Jacoby Miller exchanged baskets. Late in the game, Jacob Schneider and Wade Schutte were able to make a few key defensive plays that allowed the Knights to pull out a 45-42 victory.
Scoring for the Knights were Miller 23, Jonah Hellmich 14, Sam Crowell four, Wade Schutte two and Reece Chapman two.
Scaggs poured in a game-high 32 for the Cougars. Also scoring were Christopher Parish four, Quinton Hacker four and Grady Scudder two.
St. Mary’s 8th grade
The Knights attacked early and often with a combination of excellent shot selection and were able to force turnovers with their full-court pressure. Behind Carson Miller's 17-point first half, the Knights went to the break with a 33-13 lead.
The second half saw everyone get involved as Cale Johannigman got things started with a quick bucket and a free throw. Aiden Lang posted a career-high nine points off the bench for the Knights, including a 3-pointer in the third quarter.
The Knights were able to walk away victorious in their last home game of their season 51-28.
Scoring for the Knights: Carson Miller 19, Caleb Greiwe 12, Lang nine, Cy Miller four, Johannigman three, Joey Yake two and Jonah Hellmich two.
Scoring for South Decatur: Lucas Ballard 13, Ian AmRhein four, Drake Scaggs four, Johnson two and
Christopher Parish two.
The Knights close out their season this week as they travel to St. Louis Tuesday and Rushville Thursday.
Greensburg 8th grade
The Pirates dropped a hard-fought game Saturday morning against Triton Central 42-38.
Scoring for the Pirates were Kaden Acton 20, Jack Mckinsey nine, Reece Beaver three, Anthony Edwards three, Payton Cordray two and Paxton Harris one.
Greensburg 7th grade
The Pirates lost to Triton Central 49-33.
Scoring for Greensburg were Chase Youngman 10, Ethan Smith eight, Kameron Parkinson five, Corbin Thackery four, Trent Stuart three, Luke Hoeing two and Karson Templeton one.
The Pirates had a 7-4 record ahead of Monday’s game against Batesville.
